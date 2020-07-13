/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:52 AM
249 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Coconut Creek, FL
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Winston Park
St. Andrews at Winston Park
5400 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1379 sqft
Great location, close to Florida Turnpike and I-95. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, parking, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Winston Park
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,334
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1475 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Banyan Bay
4303 W Atlantic Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1209 sqft
Located near I-95 and Florida Turnpike. Lots of green space in a park-like community. On-site fitness area, car cleaning area and dog park. Spacious, updated interiors with modern kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
14 Units Available
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1405 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
$
11 Units Available
Coral Gate
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1359 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Winston Park
Broadstone Cypress Hammocks
5201 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1411 sqft
Huge modern apartments with real hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry. Near Florida's Turnpike. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, game room and media room.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Bell Coconut Creek
3600 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1350 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and more. Great location near Coconut Creek, Mizner Park and Boca Raton beaches.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1000 sqft
A resort-style pool, lush tropical landscape and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and pool area round out this community's amenities. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios. Peppertree Plaza's shopping and dining moments away.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,434
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
24 Units Available
Coconut Creek
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
$1,540
731 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1378 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
9 Units Available
Waterview at Coconut Creek
3621 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,472
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1106 sqft
Newly renovated homes with chef-inspired kitchens and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the playground, tennis courts and pool. Near shopping destinations, including Promenade at Coconut Creek and Town Center at Boca Raton. By Sawgrass Expressway.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
4839 NW 58th Mnr
4839 Northwest 58th Manor, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1318 sqft
If you have ever rented a home before then you know that the 2 most important factors are a landlord who cares & a well cared for home.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4821 NW 15th St
4821 Northwest 15th Street, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1713 sqft
This is a very large and spacious pool home,centrally located to great shopping,major highways,schools,hospital and the beach. Pet friendly. (RLNE5919981)
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
5550 NW 40th Ter
5550 Northwest 40th Terrace, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
Only First Month & Security Moves You In!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained with great level of upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
5807 NW 42nd Ln
5807 Northwest 42nd Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
Only First & Security Moves You In!! Welcome to Modern Living, nicely maintained with great level of upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3863 NW 63rd Ct
3863 Northwest 63rd Court, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** Call this beautiful property in Coconut Creek home!! Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Coconut Creek, FL.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
5202 NW 54th Ave
5202 Northwest 54th Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
**MOVE IN WITH AS LOW AS FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT** This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Winston Park is a must see. This property is located in the heart of Coconut Creek.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
5442 NW 54th Dr
5442 Northwest 54th Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,680
1855 sqft
Come see this POOL HOME with modern living, nicely maintained with great upgrades & with a very stable & reliable ownership. All this combined with this amazing price is what makes this such as unique opportunity if you are looking for a rental.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:52am
1 Unit Available
Regency Lakes at Coconut Creek
5838 Eagle Cay Circle
5838 Eagle Cay Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1800 sqft
5838 Eagle Cay Circle, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
6101 NW 44th Terrace
6101 Northwest 44th Terrace, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1668 sqft
Beautiful 2-story corner house with 3 bedrooms, 2 and half baths and 2-car garage in a quiet cul-de-sac. Kitchen overlooking family room, plus formal living and dining room spaces.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
5422 NW 42nd Way
5422 Northwest 42nd Way, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
Move in with as low as FIRST MONTHS RENT AND SECURITY DEPOSIT!! Welcome to your new home, You will enjoy the modern living of this nicely maintained upgraded home & with a very stable & reliable ownership.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
3405 Bimini Lane
3405 Bimini Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOVELY FULL FURNISHED, 1.1/5! MINIMUM 4 MONTHS, LAUNDRY INSIDE, ENCLOSED PATIO,GARDEN VIEW, TITLE, CLOSE TO ELEVATOR.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Palm Beach Farms
4161 NW 43rd St
4161 Northwest 43rd Street, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Quiet Paradise in hidden gem! Unique opportunity to have a section of this mansion home. This lovely spacious huge living area is inside another home with private entrance.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Regency Lakes at Coconut Creek
5200 Eagle Cay Way
5200 Eagle Cay Way, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in Regency Lakes - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 Bath in great neighborhood and great location. House is located across from pool over looking beautiful canal. New carpets upstairs. Screened in patio. Must see! (RLNE5906970)
Similar Pages
Coconut Creek 1 BedroomsCoconut Creek 2 BedroomsCoconut Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoconut Creek 3 BedroomsCoconut Creek Accessible ApartmentsCoconut Creek Apartments with Balcony
Coconut Creek Apartments with GarageCoconut Creek Apartments with GymCoconut Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoconut Creek Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCoconut Creek Apartments with ParkingCoconut Creek Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL