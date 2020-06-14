/
1 bedroom apartments
193 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coconut Creek, FL
12 Units Available
Waterview at Coconut Creek
3621 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
800 sqft
Newly renovated homes with chef-inspired kitchens and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the playground, tennis courts and pool. Near shopping destinations, including Promenade at Coconut Creek and Town Center at Boca Raton. By Sawgrass Expressway.
Coral Gate
9 Units Available
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,377
764 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Winston Park
21 Units Available
St. Andrews at Winston Park
5400 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,381
807 sqft
Great location, close to Florida Turnpike and I-95. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, parking, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Winston Park
12 Units Available
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
1007 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
15 Units Available
Banyan Bay
4303 W Atlantic Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,214
878 sqft
Located near I-95 and Florida Turnpike. Lots of green space in a park-like community. On-site fitness area, car cleaning area and dog park. Spacious, updated interiors with modern kitchens and bathrooms.
11 Units Available
Bell Coconut Creek
3600 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
906 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and more. Great location near Coconut Creek, Mizner Park and Boca Raton beaches.
39 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,403
855 sqft
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Winston Park
25 Units Available
Broadstone Cypress Hammocks
5201 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
831 sqft
Huge modern apartments with real hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry. Near Florida's Turnpike. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, game room and media room.
27 Units Available
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
809 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Coconut Creek
22 Units Available
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
871 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
10 Units Available
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
700 sqft
A resort-style pool, lush tropical landscape and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and pool area round out this community's amenities. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios. Peppertree Plaza's shopping and dining moments away.
1 Unit Available
611 Lyons Rd 8204
611 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
862 sqft
Unit 8204 Available 06/20/20 Coconut Creek - Property Id: 283790 This is a huge 1 bedroom apartment with a beautiful water view.
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
4836 N State Road 7 5302
4836 State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
CARRINGTON - COCONUT CREEK - Beautiful 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo in one of the most sought after condominium communities in Coconut Creek. - NEWLY RENOVATED TILE FLOOR UNIT.
Coral Gate
1 Unit Available
2446 NW 49th Ter
2446 Northwest 49th Terrace, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
718 sqft
LARGE AND BRIGHT ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT. VERY NICE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. LARGE BATHROOM WITH HIS AND HERS SINKS. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT EXCEPT BEDROOM WITH PERGO FLOORS.
1 Unit Available
2401 Antigua Cir
2401 Antigua Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
786 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1BEDROOM/1BATHROOM WITH EXTRA HALF BATH. HAS POOL VIEW. NEW PAINT + UPDATED. GREAT PRICE. EASY TO SHOW ON LOCKBOX.
1 Unit Available
2904 Victoria Pl
2904 Victoria Place, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
690 sqft
THIS IS A MODERN APPARTMENT. ALL UPDATED HAS A GREAT VIEW. CALL MIKE AT 954-295-9351 FOR SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS. ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCCUP 55+
1 Unit Available
1210 Bahama Bnd
1210 Bahama Bend, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
661 sqft
VERY CLEAN 1 BEDROOM APPARTMENT. GREAT PRICE. HAS NEWER APPLIANCES. CALL LISTING AGENT TO SHOW. WILL BE AVAILABLE AFTER MARCH 12, 2020. ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCCUP 55+
1 Unit Available
5001 Wiles Road
5001 Wiles Road, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
778 sqft
NICE GROUND FLOOR UNIT WITH TILES AND LAMINATE FLOORS, NEW A/C UNIT. GATED COMMUNITY IN THE HEART OF COCONUT CREEK, COMMUNITY IS BUILT AROUND A LAKE, HAS A NICE WALKING/BIKING TRAIL BY THE LAKE.
Palm Beach Farms
1 Unit Available
3844 Lyons Rd
3844 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
798 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Riviera Palms with all amenities. Great location, just across the Promenade. Condo will be available from July 5th.
1 Unit Available
3405 Bimini Lane
3405 Bimini Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
861 sqft
LOVELY FULL FURNISHED, 1.1/5! MINIMUM 4 MONTHS, LAUNDRY INSIDE, ENCLOSED PATIO,GARDEN VIEW, TITLE, CLOSE TO ELEVATOR.
1 Unit Available
611 Lyons Road
611 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
862 sqft
Huge 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Coconut Creek. Amenities included: balcony, brand new central air unit, freshly painted ,new updated kitchen new appliances dishwasher ,stove, fridge , and microwave .
Palm Beach Farms
1 Unit Available
4161 NW 43rd St
4161 Northwest 43rd Street, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Quiet Paradise in hidden gem! This lovely spacious huge living area is inside another home with private entrance. Entire apartment with High Vaulted ceiling and plenty of room for comfortable living on a horse ranch home.
Results within 1 mile of Coconut Creek
16 Units Available
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave, Deerfield Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
764 sqft
Well-appointed complex with internet cafe, business center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly. Recently renovated units with patios or balconies. Across the street from Quiet Waters Park. Its proximity to the Florida Turnpike makes it great for commuters.
Coral Gate
9 Units Available
Celebration Pointe
5555 Celebration Pointe Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,454
786 sqft
Spacious Mediterranean-style homes in balmy Margate. Units boast balconies or patios, microwaves and garbage disposal. Internet cafe, parking, trash valet and hot tub located on site. Close to Florida's Turnpike.
