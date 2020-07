Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area courtyard gym parking playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill internet access volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park hot tub

Coconut Palm Club Apartments are located right off of US-441 in Coconut Creek, FL. The Sawgrass Expressway and Florida Turnpike are minutes away and Fort Lauderdale International Airport is only 30 minutes from Coconut Palm Club Apartments.



Coconut Palm Club Apartments in Coconut Creek, FL offers unique one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes for rent that include resort style swimming pool, racquetball court, and playground.



If you're looking for a home close to Coconut Creek Casino or want to experience the perks of a wonderful apartment home in a convenient location, Coconut Palm Club Apartments is the place for you in the Winston Park neighborhood of Coconut Creek. You deserve the very best in apartment living and our community offers an easy and relaxed lifestyle.



We invite you to browse our photo gallery and then schedule your appointment or drop by and visit us today for your personal tour and see why we say you'll want to make us your new home!