apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM
127 Apartments for rent in Coconut Creek, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
$
11 Units Available
Coral Gate
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1359 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Winston Park
St. Andrews at Winston Park
5400 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1379 sqft
Great location, close to Florida Turnpike and I-95. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, parking, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Winston Park
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,334
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1475 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Banyan Bay
4303 W Atlantic Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1209 sqft
Located near I-95 and Florida Turnpike. Lots of green space in a park-like community. On-site fitness area, car cleaning area and dog park. Spacious, updated interiors with modern kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1405 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Winston Park
Broadstone Cypress Hammocks
5201 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1411 sqft
Huge modern apartments with real hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry. Near Florida's Turnpike. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, game room and media room.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Bell Coconut Creek
3600 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1350 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and more. Great location near Coconut Creek, Mizner Park and Boca Raton beaches.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1000 sqft
A resort-style pool, lush tropical landscape and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and pool area round out this community's amenities. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios. Peppertree Plaza's shopping and dining moments away.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,434
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
24 Units Available
Coconut Creek
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
$1,540
731 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1378 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
9 Units Available
Waterview at Coconut Creek
3621 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,472
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1106 sqft
Newly renovated homes with chef-inspired kitchens and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the playground, tennis courts and pool. Near shopping destinations, including Promenade at Coconut Creek and Town Center at Boca Raton. By Sawgrass Expressway.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Regency Lakes at Coconut Creek
5600 NW 61st St
5600 Northwest 61st Street, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
846 sqft
Immaculate, renovated unit ideally located close to major highways, shopping, and restaurants. Spacious bedroom, newer carpet, stainless steel appliances. Gated community, beautiful resort style, pool area with hot tub and upgraded gym.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
5045 Wiles Rd
5045 Wiles Road, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1246 sqft
INCLUDES DETACHED GARAGE! (#43) FABULOUS WATER VIEW FROM LIVING & DINING ROOMS & BOTH BEDROOMS! GREAT BUILDING LOCATION (BLDG. #10). DESIRABLE 2ND FLOOR LOCATION. FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER IN SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. BRAND NEW APPLIANCES.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2402 Antigua Cir
2402 Antigua Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1160 sqft
SPECTACULAR APT FOR RENT. BEST IN WYNMOOR. 2BED/2BATH WITH NEW APPLIANCES. HAS POOL VIEW. GOOD PRICE!! ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCCUP 55+
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Winston Park
4235 NW 56th Dr
4235 Northwest 56th Drive, Coconut Creek, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1525 sqft
Nicely Renovated / Updated Home with 4 Bedrooms/2 Baths for Rent in the Heart of Coconut Creek in the subdivision of Coral Point (Winston Park ) . Beautiful Open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Custom Built Closets in all rooms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Coral Gate
3100 NW 42nd Avenue
3100 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1240 sqft
Bright And Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo In Coconut Creek! This Unit Has Been Freshly Updated And Painted; It Will Not Disappoint.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2103 Lucaya Bnd
2103 Lucaya Bend, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
798 sqft
Furnished and ready for Annual rental beginning August 1st. 1 Bedroom 1 1/2 bath unit with laminate flooring throughout, patio faces the garden and has a pool view. Pool is located right behind your building .
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
4839 NW 58th Mnr
4839 Northwest 58th Manor, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1318 sqft
If you have ever rented a home before then you know that the 2 most important factors are a landlord who cares & a well cared for home.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6957 PINES CIRCLE
6957 Pines Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1650 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, NEVER LIVED IN END UNIT! BEAUTIFUL 3 BR, 2.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1702 Andros Isle
1702 Andros Isle, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
REMODELED 'IRIS" FLOOR PLAN*1350' UNDER AIR W/INSIDE WASHER DRYER, BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN AND READY TO MOVE IN, FULLY FURNISHED & IN GOOD TASTE, IMPACT SLIDING DOOR TO PATIO WITH VIEW OF POOL AND LAKE.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2102 Lucaya Bnd
2102 Lucaya Bend, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1161 sqft
55+UNFURNISHED TOP FLOOR ANNUAL RENTAL*LANDLORD HAS NO INTENTION OF SELLING*GLASS TOP STOVE*TILE IN KITCHEN, DINING & FOYER* HURRICANE ACCORDION SHUTTERS ON THE PATIO*PATIO FACES SOUTH SO YOU HAVE BRIGHT APT WITHOUT THE HEAT OF THE SUN OVERLOOKING
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Regency Lakes at Coconut Creek
5530 NW 61st Street, Unit 329
5530 Northwest 61st Street, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
846 sqft
Club Caribe Condo For Rent in Coconut Creek - Coconut Palm Club Apartments are located right off of US-441 in Coconut Creek, FL.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
831 Lyons Rd
831 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1246 sqft
Great & Bright 1st floor unit in a desiderable community of Coco Park. Open Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, Large walk in closet, Laundry room with full size washer and dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4821 NW 15th St
4821 Northwest 15th Street, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1713 sqft
This is a very large and spacious pool home,centrally located to great shopping,major highways,schools,hospital and the beach. Pet friendly. (RLNE5919981)
