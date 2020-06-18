Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym game room playground media room yoga alarm system business center clubhouse concierge parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill package receiving

We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Minutes from Coral Springs, Solaire at Coconut Creek Luxury Apartments boast a prime address for both business and leisure. Choose from a variety of one, two and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes, each with world-class amenities and features. Love coming home to a beautifully landscaped property with scenic lake-side jogging paths, a lovely outdoor playground and state-of-the-art fitness center with free weights and yoga! And do not forget we also are a pet-friendly apartment community, with pet amenities including dog park with bathing station! Schedule a tour of our luxury Coral Springs apartments today, and see all that Solaire at Coconut Creek can offer you!