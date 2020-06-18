All apartments in Coconut Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:27 PM

Solaire at Coconut Creek

Open Now until 6pm
5401 Wiles Rd · (954) 388-0216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 105 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,535

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1417 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Solaire at Coconut Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
game room
playground
media room
yoga
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
concierge
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
package receiving
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Minutes from Coral Springs, Solaire at Coconut Creek Luxury Apartments boast a prime address for both business and leisure. Choose from a variety of one, two and three bedroom pet-friendly apartment homes, each with world-class amenities and features. Love coming home to a beautifully landscaped property with scenic lake-side jogging paths, a lovely outdoor playground and state-of-the-art fitness center with free weights and yoga! And do not forget we also are a pet-friendly apartment community, with pet amenities including dog park with bathing station! Schedule a tour of our luxury Coral Springs apartments today, and see all that Solaire at Coconut Creek can offer you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: 20.00
limit: 2
restrictions: Solaire at Coconut Creek is a pet friendly community that welcome 2 pets per home. Maximum of 75 lbs weight limit. There is a non-refundable Pet Fee of $500 for the first pet plus $250 for the second pet. Monthly Pet Rent is $15 per pet. Breed restriction applies. Please call the leasing office for complete pet policy details and restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Solaire at Coconut Creek have any available units?
Solaire at Coconut Creek has 14 units available starting at $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Solaire at Coconut Creek have?
Some of Solaire at Coconut Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Solaire at Coconut Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Solaire at Coconut Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Solaire at Coconut Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Solaire at Coconut Creek is pet friendly.
Does Solaire at Coconut Creek offer parking?
Yes, Solaire at Coconut Creek offers parking.
Does Solaire at Coconut Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Solaire at Coconut Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Solaire at Coconut Creek have a pool?
Yes, Solaire at Coconut Creek has a pool.
Does Solaire at Coconut Creek have accessible units?
No, Solaire at Coconut Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Solaire at Coconut Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Solaire at Coconut Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Solaire at Coconut Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Solaire at Coconut Creek has units with air conditioning.

