coral gate
502 Apartments for rent in Coral Gate, Coconut Creek, FL
$
11 Units Available
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1359 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
8 Units Available
Celebration Pointe
5555 Celebration Pointe Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,454
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious Mediterranean-style homes in balmy Margate. Units boast balconies or patios, microwaves and garbage disposal. Internet cafe, parking, trash valet and hot tub located on site. Close to Florida's Turnpike.
1 Unit Available
5448 Jubilee Way
5448 Jubilee Way, Margate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1010 sqft
Rent this BEAUTIFULLY remodeled TOWNHOUSE in Lovely Fiesta Townhome Community in Margate * 2 Bedrooms Upstairs with 1 Full Bathroom and Half Bathroom Downstairs * Screened Porch * Waterview * Gated Complex Located by Sample and 441 * All Stainless
1 Unit Available
3100 NW 42nd Avenue
3100 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1240 sqft
Bright And Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo In Coconut Creek! This Unit Has Been Freshly Updated And Painted; It Will Not Disappoint.
1 Unit Available
2446 NW 49th Ter
2446 Northwest 49th Terrace, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
718 sqft
LARGE AND BRIGHT ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT. VERY NICE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. LARGE BATHROOM WITH HIS AND HERS SINKS. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT EXCEPT BEDROOM WITH PERGO FLOORS.
1 Unit Available
5483 NW 27th Ave
5483 NW 27th Ct, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1443 sqft
Brand new townhouse in family friendly gated community located in a highly desirable area with tropical landscaping, sidewalks and community street lighting.
1 Unit Available
2132 NW 45TH AVE
2132 Northwest 45th Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1150 sqft
UPDATED IN 2015. UNIT FEATURES AN OPEN KITCHEN NEWER APPLIANCES & UPDATED BATHROOMS. TILED THRU-OUT. FEATURES BOTH FRONT & BACK PATIOS & STORAGE ROOM OUTSIDE. ***UPGRADED LIGHTING FIXTURES. WATER & CABLE INCLUDED.
1 Unit Available
4812 NW 22nd St
4812 Northwest 22nd Street, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1355 sqft
Welcome to the Township - This recently updated light and bright townhouse features two Master Suites upstairs, a fully upgraded kitchen & half bath downstairs.
1 Unit Available
3816 Coral Tree Cir
3816 Coral Tree Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1061 sqft
This is the home you are looking for! Condo is located on the second floor and features wood laminate flooring throughout living area and bedrooms, relaxing lake view from a huge screened in patio, updated kitchen, split bedroom floor plan, high
1 Unit Available
2900 NW 42nd Ave
2900 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
775 sqft
FIRST MONTH PAY ONLY 1/2 RENTAL... VIEW..ALL AGES WELCOME....YEARLY RENTAL...BRAND NEW A/C NO CARPET...ELEVATOR ...LAUNDRY INSIDE UNIT...EXTRA STORAGE OUTSIDE UNIT BREATH TAKING WATER VIEW FROM YOUR LIVING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM, PATIO, KITCHEN...
1 Unit Available
3783 Cocoplum Cir
3783 Cocoplum Circle, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Awesome location in Coconut Creek Township with great community amenities in walking distance! Minutes to highways, shopping, parks and recreation.
1 Unit Available
3633 NW 35th St
3633 Northwest 35th Street, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
This is a great opportunity to lease in the Township in Coconut Creek! 2 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms fully updated, customized closets, new washer and dryer, beautiful natural quartzite kitchen countertops with top quality appliances, large private patio.
1 Unit Available
2729 NW 54th Ave
2729 NW 54th Ave, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Fantastic Smart Home TH 3be/2.
1 Unit Available
3000 NW 42nd Ave
3000 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1040 sqft
Amazing updated Condo in the heart of Coconut Creek. 2 Bedroom 2 Bathrooms plus a Office/Den. Great amenities close to shopping, restaurants, main highways
1 Unit Available
3050 NW 42nd Avenue
3050 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
STUNNING, HIGHLY UPGRADED. JUST PAINTED, SPOTLESS, GREAT LOCATION, LOVELY NEIGHBORHOOD, VERY MODERN WITH EUROPEAN FEEL. ABSOLUYELY MAGNIFICENT VIEW! ALL DIMENSIONS APPROXIMATE.
Results within 1 mile of Coral Gate
14 Units Available
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1405 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
11 Units Available
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1000 sqft
A resort-style pool, lush tropical landscape and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and pool area round out this community's amenities. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios. Peppertree Plaza's shopping and dining moments away.
$
22 Units Available
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
Studio
$1,540
731 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1378 sqft
LEED-certified units with stainless steel appliances, custom backsplashes, track lighting, and allergy-free tile flooring. Located in Coconut Creek near dining and a popular local wine bar.
20 Units Available
Avalon Toscana
3050 Toscana Lane, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1336 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature granite countertops, Moen fixtures and subway tile backsplash. Community offers beach-entry pool, jacuzzi and bark park. Located close Fort Lauderdale Airport, I-75 and beaches.
12 Units Available
Park Place At Turtle Run
3600 Terrapin Ln, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy resort style living at its finest at Park Place at Turtle Run. From our oversized one and two bedroom apartment homes to our vast array of amenities, you’ll find everything that you are looking for in apartment living.
1 Unit Available
5980 W Sample Rd # 303 303
5980 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful 3/2 Condo for Rent - Property Id: 150040 3 BEDROOM 2BATHROOM UNIT.
1 Unit Available
6164 Seminole Ter
6164 Seminole Terrace, Margate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
First Months Rent & Security Moves You In!! 3 BR / 2 BA 2 story home! This home offers great lighting throughout the living and kitchen area.
1 Unit Available
6505 Winfield Blvd
6505 Winfield Boulevard, Margate, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice all-ages Community. DON'T MISS THE 3D TOUR, Community Pool and Gym, close to the 441. Tile and laminate floor, freshly painted with a nice kitchen, an enclosed balcony overseeing the front of the building, and your assigned parking spot.
1 Unit Available
5880 W SAMPLE RD
5880 West Sample Road, Coral Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1064 sqft
Spacious 2bedroom/2bathroom unit with an attached one-car garage in a desirable gated community. Freshly painted in a neutral inviting color. All tiles flooring. Full-sized washer & dryer. Good schools district. Convenient location.
