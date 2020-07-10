/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
115 Apartments for rent in Coconut Creek, FL with washer-dryer
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,352
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1000 sqft
A resort-style pool, lush tropical landscape and free Wi-Fi in the clubhouse and pool area round out this community's amenities. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios. Peppertree Plaza's shopping and dining moments away.
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,605
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1405 sqft
Upscale apartment building with luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Community features include 24-hour gym, security system, clubhouse, concierge, dog park, pool and playground. Units include granite counters, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Winston Park
Broadstone Cypress Hammocks
5201 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1411 sqft
Huge modern apartments with real hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry. Near Florida's Turnpike. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, game room and media room.
Winston Park
St. Andrews at Winston Park
5400 Lyons Rd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1379 sqft
Great location, close to Florida Turnpike and I-95. Units feature patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, parking, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Bell Coconut Creek
3600 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,460
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1350 sqft
Luxury apartment homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Resort-style grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and more. Great location near Coconut Creek, Mizner Park and Boca Raton beaches.
Coral Gate
Advenir At Cocoplum
4142 Cocoplum Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,767
1359 sqft
Modern apartments with large dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and fitness center. Close to Festival Flea Market Mall.
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,434
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,717
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community features pools, clubhouse and media lounge. Apartments include bedrooms that fit king beds, chef's kitchens and keyless entry. Located just of FL-7 and US-441N.
Winston Park
Coconut Palm Club
5400 NW 55th Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,362
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,808
1475 sqft
Convenient for commuters, close to I-95 and Sawgrass Expressway. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, laundry and extra storage. Community includes pool, racquetball court, volleyball court and playground.
Waterview at Coconut Creek
3621 W Hillsboro Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,472
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1106 sqft
Newly renovated homes with chef-inspired kitchens and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the playground, tennis courts and pool. Near shopping destinations, including Promenade at Coconut Creek and Town Center at Boca Raton. By Sawgrass Expressway.
Banyan Bay
4303 W Atlantic Blvd, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1209 sqft
Located near I-95 and Florida Turnpike. Lots of green space in a park-like community. On-site fitness area, car cleaning area and dog park. Spacious, updated interiors with modern kitchens and bathrooms.
Regency Lakes at Coconut Creek
5600 NW 61st St
5600 Northwest 61st Street, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
846 sqft
Immaculate, renovated unit ideally located close to major highways, shopping, and restaurants. Spacious bedroom, newer carpet, stainless steel appliances. Gated community, beautiful resort style, pool area with hot tub and upgraded gym.
5045 Wiles Rd
5045 Wiles Road, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1246 sqft
INCLUDES DETACHED GARAGE! (#43) FABULOUS WATER VIEW FROM LIVING & DINING ROOMS & BOTH BEDROOMS! GREAT BUILDING LOCATION (BLDG. #10). DESIRABLE 2ND FLOOR LOCATION. FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER IN SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. BRAND NEW APPLIANCES.
Coral Gate
3100 NW 42nd Avenue
3100 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1240 sqft
Bright And Spacious 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo In Coconut Creek! This Unit Has Been Freshly Updated And Painted; It Will Not Disappoint.
4839 NW 58th Mnr
4839 Northwest 58th Manor, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1318 sqft
If you have ever rented a home before then you know that the 2 most important factors are a landlord who cares & a well cared for home.
6957 PINES CIRCLE
6957 Pines Cir, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1650 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, NEVER LIVED IN END UNIT! BEAUTIFUL 3 BR, 2.
Coral Gate
2546 Carambola Cir N
2546 Carambola Circle North, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1106 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CORNER VILLA in serene location! GREAT LAYOUT, SPLIT FLOOR PLAN with walk-in closet in both bedrooms, a PRIVATE COURTYARD to enjoy Florida's Sunshine while staying home! SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN w/lots of cabinets, and full size side to
1702 Andros Isle
1702 Andros Isle, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1350 sqft
REMODELED 'IRIS" FLOOR PLAN*1350' UNDER AIR W/INSIDE WASHER DRYER, BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN AND READY TO MOVE IN, FULLY FURNISHED & IN GOOD TASTE, IMPACT SLIDING DOOR TO PATIO WITH VIEW OF POOL AND LAKE.
4821 NW 15th St
4821 Northwest 15th Street, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1713 sqft
This is a very large and spacious pool home,centrally located to great shopping,major highways,schools,hospital and the beach. Pet friendly. (RLNE5919981)
Coral Gate
2446 NW 49th Ter
2446 Northwest 49th Terrace, Coconut Creek, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
718 sqft
LARGE AND BRIGHT ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT. VERY NICE KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. LARGE BATHROOM WITH HIS AND HERS SINKS. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT EXCEPT BEDROOM WITH PERGO FLOORS.
Coral Gate
2132 NW 45TH AVE
2132 Northwest 45th Avenue, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1150 sqft
UPDATED IN 2015. UNIT FEATURES AN OPEN KITCHEN NEWER APPLIANCES & UPDATED BATHROOMS. TILED THRU-OUT. FEATURES BOTH FRONT & BACK PATIOS & STORAGE ROOM OUTSIDE. ***UPGRADED LIGHTING FIXTURES. WATER & CABLE INCLUDED.
Coral Gate
4812 NW 22nd St
4812 Northwest 22nd Street, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1355 sqft
Welcome to the Township - This recently updated light and bright townhouse features two Master Suites upstairs, a fully upgraded kitchen & half bath downstairs.
Winston Park
4820 N State Road 7 10303
4820 State Road 7, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1125 sqft
Rental Property - Property Id: 139346 TOTALLY REMODELED, NEW KITCHEN, BATHS, AC, UNIT HAS VAULTED CEILINGS ONE COVERED GARAGE SPACE PLUS 2 OPEN SPACES ASSIGNED. WON'T LAST! ***APPLY NOW*** Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
3852 NW 63rd Court
3852 Northwest 63rd Court, Coconut Creek, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1641 sqft
This spacious water view home in a wonderful gated neighborhood offers everything that you've been looking for.
3403 Bimini Ln
3403 Bimini Lane, Coconut Creek, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1354 sqft
LARGE 2/2 FURNISHED APARTMENT. GREAT VIEW. EASY TO SHOW ON LOCKBOX. ASSOC REQUIRES 1 OCCUP 55+
