4070 Devenshire Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wow! Gorgeous and rare 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathrooms town home with a 2 Car Garage located on a very quiet street in the rear of the community. The Kitchen includes Granite counter tops & Stainless steel Appliances. The open concept kitchen, living room and dining room is ideal for Entertaining. The entire second floor including staircase was upgraded to easy to maintain Luxury Vinyl Flooring. The upstairs laundry features Full Size Washer & Dryer. The backyard allows for quiet and undisturbed privacy. The Community offers a nice Swimming Pool with Cabana. If need be, you can connect quickly to the Turnpike, Saw-grass Expressway and I-95. This is truly an Exceptional Spacious Home. Make your appointment to see it today.