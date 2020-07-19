All apartments in Coconut Creek
Find more places like 4070 Devenshire Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coconut Creek, FL
/
4070 Devenshire Court
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:30 AM

4070 Devenshire Court

4070 Devenshire Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coconut Creek
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4070 Devenshire Court, Coconut Creek, FL 33073
K S Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wow! Gorgeous and rare 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathrooms town home with a 2 Car Garage located on a very quiet street in the rear of the community. The Kitchen includes Granite counter tops & Stainless steel Appliances. The open concept kitchen, living room and dining room is ideal for Entertaining. The entire second floor including staircase was upgraded to easy to maintain Luxury Vinyl Flooring. The upstairs laundry features Full Size Washer & Dryer. The backyard allows for quiet and undisturbed privacy. The Community offers a nice Swimming Pool with Cabana. If need be, you can connect quickly to the Turnpike, Saw-grass Expressway and I-95. This is truly an Exceptional Spacious Home. Make your appointment to see it today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4070 Devenshire Court have any available units?
4070 Devenshire Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coconut Creek, FL.
What amenities does 4070 Devenshire Court have?
Some of 4070 Devenshire Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4070 Devenshire Court currently offering any rent specials?
4070 Devenshire Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4070 Devenshire Court pet-friendly?
No, 4070 Devenshire Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coconut Creek.
Does 4070 Devenshire Court offer parking?
Yes, 4070 Devenshire Court offers parking.
Does 4070 Devenshire Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4070 Devenshire Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4070 Devenshire Court have a pool?
Yes, 4070 Devenshire Court has a pool.
Does 4070 Devenshire Court have accessible units?
No, 4070 Devenshire Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4070 Devenshire Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4070 Devenshire Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4070 Devenshire Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4070 Devenshire Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Cypress Hammocks
5201 W Hillsboro Blvd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Solaire at Coconut Creek
5401 Wiles Rd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Banyan Bay
4303 W Atlantic Blvd
Coconut Creek, FL 33066
Bell Coconut Creek
3600 W Hillsboro Blvd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
St. Andrews at Winston Park
5400 Lyons Rd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
Casa Palma
6112 N State Road 7
Coconut Creek, FL 33073
The Landings at Coconut Creek
4854 Fishermans Dr
Coconut Creek, FL 33063
Monarch Station
4901 W Sample Rd
Coconut Creek, FL 33073

Similar Pages

Coconut Creek 1 BedroomsCoconut Creek 2 BedroomsCoconut Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Coconut Creek Dog Friendly ApartmentsCoconut Creek Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLNorth Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLKendall, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winston Park
Coral Gate

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University