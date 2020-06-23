All apartments in Clearwater
Last updated November 28 2019

2732 VIA MURANO

2732 via Murano · No Longer Available
Location

2732 via Murano, Clearwater, FL 33764

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Luxury gated condominium community located on the waters of Tampa Bay in Clearwater, Florida. Resort lifestyle community. 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully furnished with balcony. This is an end unit cloest to the water. Water views. All new paint. New bathroom tile update. Basic cable already hooked up. Privacy with limited public access. The $2m clubhouse Villa Rialto amenities include 24/7 Fitness Center, 24/7 Business Center with Internet Services, TV and Recreational Center, Kitchen Facility, Geo Thermal Heated Swimming Pool, Sauna, Spa Tub, Gazebo Social Area, Picnic Areas, Tennis Court, Playground, Car Care Center and a 1.5 Mile lighted walkway along the shores of Tampa Bay. Security gated community with water views located close to Tampa International Airport and Clearwater Beach. This condo is available for shorter term leasing with utilities included minimum of 30 days at a different rental fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 VIA MURANO have any available units?
2732 VIA MURANO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, FL.
How much is rent in Clearwater, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clearwater Rent Report.
What amenities does 2732 VIA MURANO have?
Some of 2732 VIA MURANO's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2732 VIA MURANO currently offering any rent specials?
2732 VIA MURANO isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 VIA MURANO pet-friendly?
No, 2732 VIA MURANO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 2732 VIA MURANO offer parking?
No, 2732 VIA MURANO does not offer parking.
Does 2732 VIA MURANO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2732 VIA MURANO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 VIA MURANO have a pool?
Yes, 2732 VIA MURANO has a pool.
Does 2732 VIA MURANO have accessible units?
No, 2732 VIA MURANO does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 VIA MURANO have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2732 VIA MURANO has units with dishwashers.
