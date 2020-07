Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park gym pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access media room cats allowed elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance e-payments fire pit online portal package receiving

You're at home at The Palms of Clearwater Apartments. Our professional onsite team welcomes you to your very own Mediterranean Oasis. The Palms of Clearwater is nestled in a convenient Clearwater location just ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches, only a short drive to Tampa, the Tampa International Airport and the St. Pete/Clearwater Airport. We are within walking distance of fine dining, great shopping, schools and the post office.



Our natural, tropical community provides the setting you have been looking for in apartment living. Come visit for a tour of your Tropical Oasis today!



Come visit for a tour today! Click to view walk through videos!