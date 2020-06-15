28553 Westmeath CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

***GOLF MEMBERSHIP***This Single family is a 4 bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Pool/Spa, and Golf Course View!! Inside boasts stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, crown molding, 20” porcelain tile, blinds, fans, lighting!



Bonita National’s Resort Lifestyle includes Beach Entry Resort Pool, Outdoor Café Bar & Grill, Fitness Center, Aerobics, Clubhouse & Formal Dining, 8 tennis courts and more!!



Bonita National Golf course was designed by Gordon G. Lewis; the course boasts an amazing aqua driving range and golf pro-shop. A golf membership is included when you rent this beautiful home, which means you can play 18 on this magnificent course. You pay for cart fee and golf transfer fee! Rates and fees may vary.



A short drive will take you to pristine sandy beaches, exclusive shopping and dining.