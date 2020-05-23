Amenities
27151 Mora Road Available 08/01/20 ***NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON***POOL HOME***GULF ACCESS***4 BED/3 BATH***GREAT FAMILY HOME***BANF FOR YOUR BUCK***TONS OF SPACE*** - Gulf Access Waterfront Home in Bonita Springs. This 2699 sq. ft. of living area (3694 total) is a great room layout 4 bedroom, 3bath, 3 car garage home with pool and spa located on a quiet Cul-de-sac street. 80 foot of water frontage just off the Imperial River.
***First, Last, and Security due upon move in***
***Lawn and Trash included in rent***
***Lease Terms per owner***
-Pets upon owner approval and additional security deposit.
-Pets approved under 40 lbs.
-$500.00 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit.
-Up to Two Year Lease Only.
-Pool Care, Pest Control, and Washer/Dryer repairs are tenant responsibility only.
(RLNE5670561)