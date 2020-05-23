All apartments in Bonita Springs
Find more places like 27151 Mora Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonita Springs, FL
/
27151 Mora Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

27151 Mora Road

27151 Mora Road · (239) 980-3624
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bonita Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

27151 Mora Road, Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Heitmans

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 27151 Mora Road · Avail. Aug 1

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
27151 Mora Road Available 08/01/20 ***NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON***POOL HOME***GULF ACCESS***4 BED/3 BATH***GREAT FAMILY HOME***BANF FOR YOUR BUCK***TONS OF SPACE*** - Gulf Access Waterfront Home in Bonita Springs. This 2699 sq. ft. of living area (3694 total) is a great room layout 4 bedroom, 3bath, 3 car garage home with pool and spa located on a quiet Cul-de-sac street. 80 foot of water frontage just off the Imperial River.

***First, Last, and Security due upon move in***

***Lawn and Trash included in rent***

***Lease Terms per owner***
-Pets upon owner approval and additional security deposit.
-Pets approved under 40 lbs.
-$500.00 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit.
-Up to Two Year Lease Only.
-Pool Care, Pest Control, and Washer/Dryer repairs are tenant responsibility only.

(RLNE5670561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27151 Mora Road have any available units?
27151 Mora Road has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27151 Mora Road have?
Some of 27151 Mora Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27151 Mora Road currently offering any rent specials?
27151 Mora Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27151 Mora Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 27151 Mora Road is pet friendly.
Does 27151 Mora Road offer parking?
Yes, 27151 Mora Road does offer parking.
Does 27151 Mora Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27151 Mora Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27151 Mora Road have a pool?
Yes, 27151 Mora Road has a pool.
Does 27151 Mora Road have accessible units?
No, 27151 Mora Road does not have accessible units.
Does 27151 Mora Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 27151 Mora Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27151 Mora Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 27151 Mora Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 27151 Mora Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Versol
28790 Versol Drive
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
The Crest at Bonita Springs
28000 Crest Preserve Cir
Bonita Springs, FL 34135
Monterra at Bonita Springs
28151 Dovewood Ct
Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Similar Pages

Bonita Springs 1 BedroomsBonita Springs 2 Bedrooms
Bonita Springs Apartments with BalconyBonita Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Bonita Springs Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL
Vineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spanish Wells

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity