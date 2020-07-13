All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like
Modera Douglas Station.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
Modera Douglas Station
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:10 PM

Modera Douglas Station

Open Now until 6pm
3760 Bird Rd · (954) 417-6865
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
UP TO 2 MONTHS OF RENT-FREE LIVING! + ADDITIONAL SAVINGS Move in by 8/31 and get 1 month rent-free on Phase 1 homes, and 2 months free on Phase 2 homes! When you lease within 48-hours of touring, we'll also waive your Admin Fee! Schedule your tour today! *Valid on 12-month lease
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Golden Pines
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33146
Golden Pines

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 525p · Avail. Jul 27

$1,594

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Unit 405p · Avail. Sep 27

$1,669

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit 422p · Avail. Sep 4

$1,689

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 699 sqft

See 21+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. Sep 13

$2,313

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 840 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,541

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. Sep 14

$2,608

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

See 15+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 327p · Avail. Sep 4

$3,820

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Unit 832p · Avail. now

$3,976

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 727p · Avail. Aug 28

$4,140

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera Douglas Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr concierge
bbq/grill
bike storage
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
internet access
lobby
package receiving
pool table
sauna
At Modera Douglas Station, Miami is your runway. Turn heads in a designer apartment steps from the Douglas Road MetroRail station, the Village of Merrick Park's hip shops and restaurants, and the soon-to-come Underline park network. Step into luxury in swank 1-, 2-, and 3- bedroom apartments with 9' ceilings, upscale finishes, and stunning city views. With stainless steel appliances, granite and quartz countertops, porcelain tile flooring, and walk-in closets, these flawless flats are perfectly tailored to your high-style life. Sleek features speak to the trendsetter in you. From chef's islands to upgraded light fixtures to full-size front-loading washers and dryers, Modera Douglas Station apartments maximize comfort and convenience without forsaking fashion. Here, you're always stationed to steal the show. When it's time to hit the town, Downtown Miami, Brickell, and Dadeland Mall are all within easy reach. Or simply kick up your heels in the lush courtyard, cozy clubroom, or soothing yoga studio. Lay out by the resort-chic pool or lounge in the comfort of your well-appointed pad-at Modera Douglas Station, you've arrived.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $150 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 50lb max combined weight with 2 pet limit
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (1 per unit), $125/month (additional parking).

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Modera Douglas Station have any available units?
Modera Douglas Station has 46 units available starting at $1,594 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Modera Douglas Station have?
Some of Modera Douglas Station's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera Douglas Station currently offering any rent specials?
Modera Douglas Station is offering the following rent specials: UP TO 2 MONTHS OF RENT-FREE LIVING! + ADDITIONAL SAVINGS Move in by 8/31 and get 1 month rent-free on Phase 1 homes, and 2 months free on Phase 2 homes! When you lease within 48-hours of touring, we'll also waive your Admin Fee! Schedule your tour today! *Valid on 12-month lease
Is Modera Douglas Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera Douglas Station is pet friendly.
Does Modera Douglas Station offer parking?
Yes, Modera Douglas Station offers parking.
Does Modera Douglas Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera Douglas Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera Douglas Station have a pool?
Yes, Modera Douglas Station has a pool.
Does Modera Douglas Station have accessible units?
No, Modera Douglas Station does not have accessible units.
Does Modera Douglas Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Modera Douglas Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Modera Douglas Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Modera Douglas Station has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Gables Town Place
21409 Town Lakes Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Uptown Boca
20940 Uptown Ave
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Crystal Palms
6874 Palmetto Cir S
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Savannah Place
22356 Calibre Ct
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Camden Boca Raton
131 S Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33432
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd
Boca Raton, FL 33432

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 BedroomsBoca Raton Apartments with PoolBoca Raton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBoca Raton Studio ApartmentsPalm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken SoundVilla Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami