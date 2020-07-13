Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr concierge bbq/grill bike storage dog grooming area e-payments game room internet access lobby package receiving pool table sauna

At Modera Douglas Station, Miami is your runway. Turn heads in a designer apartment steps from the Douglas Road MetroRail station, the Village of Merrick Park's hip shops and restaurants, and the soon-to-come Underline park network. Step into luxury in swank 1-, 2-, and 3- bedroom apartments with 9' ceilings, upscale finishes, and stunning city views. With stainless steel appliances, granite and quartz countertops, porcelain tile flooring, and walk-in closets, these flawless flats are perfectly tailored to your high-style life. Sleek features speak to the trendsetter in you. From chef's islands to upgraded light fixtures to full-size front-loading washers and dryers, Modera Douglas Station apartments maximize comfort and convenience without forsaking fashion. Here, you're always stationed to steal the show. When it's time to hit the town, Downtown Miami, Brickell, and Dadeland Mall are all within easy reach. Or simply kick up your heels in the lush courtyard, cozy clubroom, or soothing yoga studio. Lay out by the resort-chic pool or lounge in the comfort of your well-appointed pad-at Modera Douglas Station, you've arrived.