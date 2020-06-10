Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like 521 NE 45 Th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
521 NE 45 Th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:00 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
521 NE 45 Th Street
521 NE 45th St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Villa Rica
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
521 NE 45th St, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Villa Rica
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very central location off of Federal Hwy. Can walk to shopping, beach, short commute to FAU, Lynn University, Palm Beach State, and I95 either north or south bound.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 521 NE 45 Th Street have any available units?
521 NE 45 Th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boca Raton, FL
.
What amenities does 521 NE 45 Th Street have?
Some of 521 NE 45 Th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 521 NE 45 Th Street currently offering any rent specials?
521 NE 45 Th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 NE 45 Th Street pet-friendly?
No, 521 NE 45 Th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boca Raton
.
Does 521 NE 45 Th Street offer parking?
Yes, 521 NE 45 Th Street does offer parking.
Does 521 NE 45 Th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 NE 45 Th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 NE 45 Th Street have a pool?
No, 521 NE 45 Th Street does not have a pool.
Does 521 NE 45 Th Street have accessible units?
No, 521 NE 45 Th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 521 NE 45 Th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 NE 45 Th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 NE 45 Th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 NE 45 Th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
CORTLAND BOCA RATON
7801 N Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Boca Colony
6061 Boca Colony Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Avalia
22182 Bella Lago Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Allure by Windsor
6750 Congress Avenue
Boca Raton, FL 33487
The Palms of Boca Del Mar
5515 Pacific Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Dunes of Boca
9400 Southwest 8th Street
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Cade Boca Raton
950 NW Broken Sound Pkwy
Boca Raton, FL 33487
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Similar Pages
Boca Raton 1 Bedrooms
Boca Raton 2 Bedrooms
Boca Raton Apartments with Parking
Boca Raton Pet Friendly Places
Boca Raton Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Plantation, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Davie, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FL
Hialeah, FL
Sunrise, FL
Doral, FL
Coconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FL
Tamarac, FL
Coral Gables, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Broken Sound
Villa Rica
Apartments Near Colleges
Everglades University
Florida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical College
Broward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami