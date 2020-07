Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel oven recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym green community on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

TILDEN HALL REINVENTED



Studio, One and Two-Bedroom Apartment Homes



Set along the stately Connecticut Avenue corridor, Tilden Hall Apartments lies at the foot of DC's Van Ness community. Tilden Hall offers many the conveniences of urban living right at your doorstep. Enjoy easy access to restaurants, entertainment, shopping, and the Van Ness Metro stop is just three short blocks away. The University of DC, Rock Creek Park and the Hillwood Estate Museum and Gardens are also steps from your front door.



Amenities to include modern chef kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, energy efficient heating and air conditioning with individually controlled Nest thermostat, in-home laundry, on-site dry cleaning, antique hardwood floors, and so much more.