941 Apartments for rent in Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens, Washington, DC
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
18 Units Available
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,777
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
986 sqft
Life at Notch 8 doesnt stop when you come home it picks up. Situated in the center of Potomac Yard and just moments away from Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City and D.C., Notch 8 offers the perfect combination of livelihood and luxury.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
43 Units Available
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,612
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,797
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1121 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
35 Units Available
Avalon Potomac Yard
731 Seaton Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,271
1158 sqft
Gorgeous, brand-new units featuring quartz countertops, hardwood flooring and a contemporary atmosphere. Community boasts a concierge and entertainment such as pool tables, shuffleboard and more. Within walking distance of the marina and Mt. Vernon Trail.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,093
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the beautiful new Potomac Yard neighborhood, the apartments feature modern, upscale designs in luxury living. Amenities include pet grooming services and a clubhouse. Conveniently located five minutes from Washington, D.C.
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
716 Bluemont Ave
716 Bluemont Avenue, Alexandria, VA
4 Bedrooms
$5,300
2526 sqft
716 Bluemont Ave Available 09/03/20 Stunning 4BR, 4.5BA, 4lvl Townhome in heart of Alexandria*This home has it all! - Magnificent 4 level, 4BR, 4.
1 of 62
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
2404 MAIN LINE BOULEVARD
2404 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA
4 Bedrooms
$5,450
3268 sqft
Amazing location in the heart of Potomac Yard. Easy access to National Landing, the Pentagon, DC, Reagan Airport, and Old Town Alexandria! Gorgeous 4 bed/ 3.5 bath townhome with all the upgrades and a detached 2 car garage and in law suite.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
736 MCKENZIE AVE
736 Mckenzie Avenue, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
Welcome home to this beautifully appointed townhouse in convenient Potomac Yard.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
501 Slaters Lane, Unit #201
501 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home and relax on your second floor balcony overlooking the beautiful Potomac River! Tastefully updated condo in desirable Marina Towers has granite counters, gas range and built-in microwave.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,715
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1041 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
58 Units Available
The Buchanan
320 23rd St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,593
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,447
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1410 sqft
Conveniently situated just off Jefferson Davis Highway and close to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Warm, elegant apartments with luxurious amenities. Pet-friendly and featuring a lovely pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
The Aspen
3201 Landover Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,267
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
980 sqft
Sunlit apartments with great views of DC, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in closets and upgraded bathrooms. The community has a sparkling swimming pool, fitness center and saunas, and a business center.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
19 Units Available
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,701
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
1121 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
13 Units Available
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,645
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
985 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
52 Units Available
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,383
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
1031 sqft
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood, just northwest of Old Town Alexandria. Apartments feature open-concept gourmet kitchens and spacious balconies for entertaining guests. Communal amenities include a clubhouse, business center and fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
31 Units Available
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,204
1147 sqft
The Reserve at Potomac Yard is the perfect home for the DC commuter, as it's just five minutes away from the heart of the city.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
22 Units Available
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1066 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 07:42pm
$
28 Units Available
The Dalton
1225 1st St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,650
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,965
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
980 sqft
This community's residents have luxury amenities including a rooftop pool, conference spaces, and 24-hour fitness center. Indoors they're treated to gourmet-inspired kitchens, and in-unit laundry. The Potomac River, Interstate 495, and Waterfront Park are nearby.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
4 Units Available
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,626
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,836
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,592
1049 sqft
Del Ray Central is one of the most in-demand apartment communities for young people. It comes complete with all the luxury amenities you could ever want!
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
42 Units Available
Meridian at Braddock Station
1200 First St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,560
669 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,710
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1141 sqft
Located in the heart of Alexandria, a mere few blocks from the Potomac River. Full-service concierge and 24-hour maintenance staff. Wide variety of floor plans, with amenities like walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
24 Units Available
Camden Potomac Yard
3535 S Ball St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,699
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1136 sqft
Studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments with upscale features such as granite counters, stainless steel appliances and spacious walk-in closets. Great location near the Potomac River parks and major freeways. Luxury community amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
1 Unit Available
The Mill
515 North Washington Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1322 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Mill in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
31 Units Available
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1159 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly, green community near downtown DC. Luxury-style apartments, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour gym, Internet cafe, business center, clubhouse, BBQ/grill and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
43 Units Available
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,154
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,886
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,451
1175 sqft
Recently renovated luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace, stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to pool, sauna, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour gym with yoga studio. 24-hour concierge.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
20 Units Available
Park Vue of Alexandria
511 Four Mile Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,224
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,476
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1005 sqft
Situated off of Mt. Vernon Avenue, within walking distance of Four Mile Run Trail. Pet-friendly community offers a gym and concierge service, and units feature hardwood flooring, patio/balcony and scenic city views.
