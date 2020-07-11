/
apartments with washer dryer
217 Apartments for rent in Suitland, MD with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
38 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1249 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
2 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Park Greene
2641 Shadyside Ave, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,195
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
Conveniently located in Suitland, MD near the Suitland Metro. Luxury units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, oversized closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to pool, parking, playground and more.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
3518 Princess Caroline Court
3518 Princess Caroline Court, Suitland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1700 sqft
This townhome boasts pride of ownership. Hardwood floors are found on a levels and ceramic tile adorn the 3.5 bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances and a beautiful baby window can be found in the updated kitchen.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
6304 Hil Mar Drive
6304 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1139 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo in District Heights. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer.
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:16am
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
6303 Hil-Mar Drive
6303 Hil-Mar Drive, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,285
715 sqft
Unit type: Condominium; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 715; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1285.00; IMRID24441
Results within 1 mile of Suitland
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
23 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,634
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,727
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,265
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
7 Units Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
121 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,907
1018 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1625 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Community amenities include a pool, clubroom, business center, putting green and play area. Each home features granite countertops, custom cabinetry, large kitchens and high ceilings. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
8 Units Available
Verona at the Park
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,217
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,639
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Dupont
1671 Fort DuPont Street SE
1671 Fort Dupont Street Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1350 sqft
3BR Semi-Detached Home in Ft Dupont!!! - OPEN FRIDAY 7/3 5pm-5:30pm. Renters Warehouse presents to you this 1350sqft town home with 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths in the Fort Dupont Park area.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2001 38TH SE
2001 38th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
591 sqft
For rental applications please use this link: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=2001-38th-st-ne-washington-dc-20020-4j1moo
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Randle Heights
3201 BUENA VISTA TERRACE SE
3201 Buena Vista Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,147
3600 sqft
Newly renovated building! 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with stainless steel appliance, dishwasher, dual washer/dryer with central heating and cool and large backyard in the Randle Heights neighborhood.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Randle Heights
3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE
3105 Naylor Road Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
848 sqft
COME SEE THIS SOUGHT AFTER LARGE CONDO IN THE RANDLE HEIGHTS COMMUNITY. THIS CONDO HAS TWO NICE SIZE BEDROOMS, WALK IN CLOSET WITH NICE STORAGE SPACE ,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES , THIS PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR AN AUGUST 1, 2020 MOVE IN DATE.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7326 DONNELL PLACE
7326 Donnell Place, Forestville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
886 sqft
RENT READY and spacious condo features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, separate living and dining room areas, large balcony and more. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, transportation; less than 10 minutes from DC and 495.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
4121 APPLEGATE COURT
4121 Applegate Court, Silver Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1325 sqft
All persons must wear mask to view due to Covid-19. Two Levels, Beautiful Three bedroom two and half bath ready for moving in. Quick access to the beltway. One assigned parking space with plenty of guest parking spaces.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2012 FORT DAVIS STREET SE
2012 Fort Davis Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
591 sqft
For rental applications please use this link: https://listing2leasing.com/q.php?q=2012-fort-davis-st-se-washington-dc-20020-epec9m
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2103 FORT DAVIS STREET SE
2103 Fort Davis Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1234 sqft
Welcome to this light-filled Hill Crest / Fairfax Village townhouse/condo with 2 bedroom and 1 bath with private front and rear entrances. Main Floor: Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen and Washer/Dryer. Upper Level: 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Suitland-Silver Hill
4160 CRAB APPLE COURT
4160 Crab Apple Court, Silver Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1315 sqft
Over 1300 SF, all on one level! Large master bedroom with full master bath, large living/dining room, large eat-in kitchen with a walk-in pantry, professionally cleaned carpets, washer/dryer in unit. Ready for move-in.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
2201 31ST PLACE SE
2201 31st Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2026 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath Colonial SFH in the Hill Crest neighborhood. The home features hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, granite countertops, porch, updated bathroom, and washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
3907 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE SE
3907 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
643 sqft
Utilities included. Delightful and spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo. New paint, hardwood floors, recessed lights, washer/dryer, built in microwave, granite counters. Near metro, main arteries, restaurants, shopping library, park. Ideal location.
