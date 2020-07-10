/
apartments with washer dryer
160 Apartments for rent in Oxon Hill, MD with washer-dryer
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD
Studio
$1,656
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,487
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
819 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL: Lease Today & Live Rent Free through July and get up to 2 months free rent. Contact a leasing associate for full details.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd, Oxon Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,224
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Portabello Apartments is a residential community in Oxon Hill, MD, with convenient access to Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. It offers residents the option of 12 different apartment floor plans or a three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom townhome.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
8792 GRASMERE COURT
8792 Grasmere Court, Oxon Hill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
983 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo ready for tenant. The unit is upper level with living/dining area, eat-in-kitchen, with washer and dryer. The unit is not available to move-in April 1, 2020.
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
6540 JOE KLUTSCH DRIVE
6540 Joe Klutsch Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1960 sqft
Great 1-car garage townhouse ready for August occupancy! Open foyer entry, family room with fireplace to enjoy cool evenings, eat-in kitchen, cathedral ceilings in bedrooms with walk-in closets, suite bath includes stand-up shower and large soaking
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
2918 Capri Dr
2918 Capri Drive, Oxon Hill, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1066 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Fort Washington Rental Home - Property Id: 302696 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302696 Property Id 302696 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5866027)
Results within 1 mile of Oxon Hill
Temple Hills
Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd, Temple Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,163
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,741
1176 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments that feature private fireplace, patio and in-unit laundry. The pet-friendly community is located a short distance away from I-495 and the National Harbor.
8702 Military Post Court
8702 Military Post Court, Fort Washington, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
4020 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home arranged at the end of a peaceful cul-de-sac. The interior is undoubtedly spacious with a very high ceiling and a 2 story living room with grand windows.
5904 TEMPLE HILL ROAD
5904 Temple Hill Road, Camp Springs, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
Gorgeous recently renovated home for rent! The granite countertops, original hard wood floors and natural marble all add character to this home. There are 4 bedrooms on upper level with 2 full baths.
708 TOPMAST DRIVE
708 Topmast Drive, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2508 sqft
Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to rent a beautiful, spacious, 3 bed/4.5 bath, high-end luxury townhouse home that is walking distance to many shops, restaurants and indoor/outdoor events.
Results within 5 miles of Oxon Hill
Navy Yard
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,115
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1282 sqft
Overlooking Nat's Stadium, the lofts are anything but ordinary - a canon in the lobby is testament to this. Exposed brick walls, massive windows and wood floors. In trendy The Yards neighborhood near the Riverwalk Trail.
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,727
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1177 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Crystal City Shops
Concord Crystal City
2600 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,154
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,886
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,451
1175 sqft
Recently renovated luxury units feature granite countertops, fireplace, stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to pool, sauna, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour gym with yoga studio. 24-hour concierge.
Del Ray
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,876
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1159 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly, green community near downtown DC. Luxury-style apartments, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and walk-in closets. On-site 24-hour gym, Internet cafe, business center, clubhouse, BBQ/grill and pool.
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
The Frasier
615 Swann Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,625
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,797
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1121 sqft
Unique and brand-new apartment community located just south of Washington, D.C. for easy commuting. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets, with an on-site internet cafe and pool.
Potomac Yard - Potomac Greens
Notch 8
2900 Main Line Boulevard, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,777
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,953
986 sqft
Life at Notch 8 doesnt stop when you come home it picks up. Situated in the center of Potomac Yard and just moments away from Old Town Alexandria, Crystal City and D.C., Notch 8 offers the perfect combination of livelihood and luxury.
Navy Yard
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,461
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1220 sqft
At F1RST Residences, where you live is nothing short of incredible.
Navy Yard
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,760
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1068 sqft
1221 Van is in the heart of one of D.C.’s most exciting neighborhoods. These new, luxury apartments feature breathtaking views of D.C.’s iconic monuments and the Anacostia River and immediate access to the waterfront Yards Park.
Braddock Road Metro
The Asher
620 N Fayette St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,633
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,721
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1041 sqft
Uber trendy apartment homes within walking distance to the Potomac River. Community has underground parking, bike racks, and electric car charging stations. Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens and energy efficient private laundry.
Suitland-Silver Hill
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,265
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Suitland-Silver Hill
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,532
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1108 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,146
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,605
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Old Town North
The Kingsley
500 Madison St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,701
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,076
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,832
1121 sqft
Pet-friendly, green community with 24-hour gym, clubhouse, BBQ grills, pool tables and yoga. Stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Near Alexandria community gardens and farmers' markets. Harris Teeter on-site.
Southwest Quadrant
Clayborne
820 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,792
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,634
1018 sqft
Boutique Old Town apartment community with in-unit laundry. Features granite countertops, patio/balcony, hardwood floors and kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with bike storage, business center, clubhouse and coffee bar. Proudly accepts e-payments.
