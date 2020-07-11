/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:03 AM
443 Apartments for rent in Silver Spring, MD with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,503
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
1073 sqft
The only residence with a "what can we do for you?" attitude. 24/7 Of all the apartments for rent in Silver Spring, few compare to The Bennington when it comes to location & personal service.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:38am
15 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,486
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,206
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
89 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$982
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
8 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,256
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
15 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,645
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1224 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
7 Units Available
Valor Apartments
3411 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,388
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
974 sqft
Friendly apartment community offering easy access to downtown Silver Spring, Washington DC and Baltimore. Each 1-2 bedroom features a private balcony or patio. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool with sundeck.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
82 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,234
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
Wheaton-Glenmont
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,222
1230 sqft
Close to Wheaton Metro Station and Highway 97, these apartments feature a modern kitchen, lots of closet space and laundry facilities. This desirable housing complex includes a gym, a courtyard and a beautiful community garden.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,388
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
958 sqft
Welcoming apartment community situated between Baltimore and the District of Columbia. Close to the I-495 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, hot tub and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
31 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,228
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1330 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
21 Units Available
Lenox Park
1400 E West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,565
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to 410 and 384 freeways. In-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community has amenities that include a clubhouse, courtyard and dog park, business center and internet access.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:47am
12 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,424
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,893
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
116 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,440
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,810
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1108 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED. VISIT OUR WESBITE OR CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Thayer & Spring is an amenity-rich community, which offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units, and townhomes.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
11 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
The Premier
8711 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,790
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,862
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1024 sqft
Granite counters and hardwood floors meet in-unit laundries, secure parking and private balconies in downtown Silver Spring. There is a resident lounge, rooftop terrace and complimentary Wi-Fi. Floor-to-ceiling windows available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
17 Units Available
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,658
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1075 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes just minutes from the city. Enjoy pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fitness center, luxury clubhouse. Easy access to local dining, shopping and entertainment. Public transit available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
15 Units Available
The Flats at Columbia Pike
11542 February Cir #104, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,471
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1248 sqft
Desired Features and Amazing Amenities The most desired amenities are included in your apartment at The Flats at Columbia Pike! Every home features a washer and dryer for the ultimate in convenience.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,385
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
12 Units Available
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short walk from Edgewood Neighborhood Park and Highway 29, these apartments feature essential kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and either a balcony or patio. Community facilities include a pool, a playground and guest parking.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
26 Units Available
Core
8621 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,518
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
887 sqft
Find your sphere of influence at Core, iconic new apartments in the center of Downtown Silver Spring. Work the social circuit - whether reclining poolside on the rooftop or kicking it into high gear at the gym.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
23 Units Available
Citron
815 Pershing Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,595
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1057 sqft
Upscale Apartments in the Heart of Downtown Silver Spring's never-ending excitement. Citron is an intimate counterpoint to its high-rise neighbors.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
The Birches
1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,315
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
823 sqft
Welcome home, welcome to The Birches Apartments! Redefining convenience and comfort, our one and two-bedroom apartments in Silver Spring – White Oak, MD are the epitome of grand living for those who thrive on the urban energy of the city and fully
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
11 Units Available
Portico at Silver Spring Metro
1203 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,505
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1056 sqft
Portico at Silver Spring Metro offers studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for lease. These pet friendly apartments offer hard-surface flooring in select apartments, large closets, and over-sized windows.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
7 Units Available
Metro 710 Apartments
710 Roeder Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,785
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1070 sqft
Granite counters, spacious floor plans, wall-to-wall carpeting and parking in Silver Spring. On-site garage, gym and laundry. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances and private balconies.
