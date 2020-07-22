499 Apartments for rent in Chillum, MD with washer-dryers
Its name derived from Chilham Castle in Kent County England, Chillum is one of the oldest cities in the country, let alone in Maryland. Founded in 1763, this county has enjoyed a front row seat to some of the most important moments in American history.
Today Chillum is a well established community within a stone’s throw of downtown DC. Walk in the footsteps of history, within easy commute to the east coast's most vibrant cities without the pollution, traffic, or politicians. Chillum is at the epicenter of the modern world, with several nearby cities to choose from for entertainment and discovery, while maintaining a historic appeal in the birthplace of modern democracy. See more
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Chillum offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.
There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Chillum. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.
Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Chillum can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.