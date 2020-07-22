Apartment List
/
MD
/
chillum
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:43 PM

499 Apartments for rent in Chillum, MD with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Chillum offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Chillum
1005 Chillum Road
1005 Chillum Road, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
703 sqft
Totally renovated and amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Chillum Rd. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Chillum
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
11 Units Available
Chillum
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,923
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
26 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,591
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
15 Units Available
Chillum
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,660
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,803
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
20 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,545
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,751
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
947 sqft
Located on the Maryland/D.C. border, within the I-495 Beltway. Modern building with rooftop pool, communal gaming areas, fitness and yoga studios, bike storage. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units with washer, dryer and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
47 Units Available
Chillum
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,746
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,712
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
37 Units Available
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,530
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1011 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Takoma Park
7333 New Hampshire Ave #1100
7333 New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,300
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous studio available now. - All utilities are included gas, electric, water, waste disposal and heating/cooling. Tenant pays for their own cable/telephone/internet.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Michigan Park
4314 12th Street, NE
4314 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1470 sqft
Semi-detached Brookland home, 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom w/ parking and bonus den/sun rooms - Nestled in a residential neighborhood, this semi-detached home has a beautiful front porch and expansive yard.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
2630 Monroe Street Northeast
2630 Monroe Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
500 sqft
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom available in Woodridge/Fort Lincoln, Washington DC. All utilities included. Fully Furnished. Hello! We have a charming basement unit available: • Very walkable location so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Takoma Park
7300 FLOWER AVENUE
7300 Flower Avenue, Takoma Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
531 sqft
Beautifully renovated, light-filled condo located right on Sligo Creek Park. High-end finishes throughout: wood floors in living room and bedroom, granite counters, stainless appliances, and tile floors & backsplash in the kitchen.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Brightwood - Manor Park
5430 North Capitol Street Northwest
5430 North Capitol Street Northwest, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,397
1270 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedrooms | 2.5 bathrooms available in Fort Totten, Washington DC. All utilities included. Fully Furnished.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln
3906 21st Street Northeast
3906 21st Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1030 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms available in Brookland/Woodridge, Washington DC. All utilities included except the bill for AC/heat. Fully Furnished.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Brightwood - Manor Park
6416 2ND PL NW
6416 2nd Place Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,450
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy English Basement in the Heart of Brightwood. Laundry, 5 moderately sized windows rarely found in basement units for great natural light. Beautiful Backyard with planted herbs, fruits and flowers.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Michigan Park
613 AVA CIR NE
613 Ava Circle Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Well maintained and warm and inviting interior townhome with lots of natural light. Three-level Luxury townhome backs to trees and minutes from Fort Totten Metro and Development.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Michigan Park
625 Buchanan St NE
625 Buchanan Street Northeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1800 sqft
Available 05/01/20 4BR, 3BA - Property Id: 253333 Updated 4BR, 3BA townhome with an attached garage, finished basement. Completely renovated, HW floors throughout the house. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Langley Park
7957 RIGGS ROAD
7957 Riggs Road, Langley Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7957 RIGGS ROAD in Langley Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Brightwood - Manor Park
48 Madison Street Northwest
48 Madison Street Northwest, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
A newly renovated 2 bed, 1 bath apartment adjacent to Fort Slocum park. Washer/dryer in unit. 76 point Walk Score and 71 point Transit Score. Ample street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Chillum
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:43 PM
$
15 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
455 Eye Street
455 I St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,673
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,188
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,697
1059 sqft
Unique apartment community in Mount Vernon Triangle. Mix of studios, lofts and townhomes. Community rooftop pool, 24-hour fitness center, inside and outside resident lounges. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile in showers.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
42 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
The Apollo
600 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,756
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,847
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,010
1046 sqft
Stylish studios and apartments in a friendly community situated on H Street, near Union Station. Each apartment is equipped with quartz countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Concierge services and car parking available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
36 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,346
1078 sqft
A community rooted in an iconic neighborhood where history, convenience, and local character come together to offer an engaging lifestyle. Capitol Hill holds an array of treasures.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
43 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
77H
77 H St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,860
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,040
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1089 sqft
Located in the heart of D.C. A short walk from Judiciary Square, Georgetown University Law Center and Union Station. Convenient to I-395. Pet-friendly, with dog park, parking, community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
$
16 Units Available
Columbia Heights
Allegro
3460 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,749
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,911
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1011 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel refrigerators. In-unit laundry. Beautiful outdoor area with grills, fire pits and sitting areas. Fitness center with yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 05:34 PM
23 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,642
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,242
1095 sqft
Located close to beloved neighborhoods like Capitol Hill and U Street. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, pool, game room and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
City Guide for Chillum, MD

Its name derived from Chilham Castle in Kent County England, Chillum is one of the oldest cities in the country, let alone in Maryland. Founded in 1763, this county has enjoyed a front row seat to some of the most important moments in American history.

Today Chillum is a well established community within a stone’s throw of downtown DC. Walk in the footsteps of history, within easy commute to the east coast's most vibrant cities without the pollution, traffic, or politicians. Chillum is at the epicenter of the modern world, with several nearby cities to choose from for entertainment and discovery, while maintaining a historic appeal in the birthplace of modern democracy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Chillum, MD

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Chillum offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Chillum. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Chillum can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Chillum 2 Bedroom ApartmentsChillum Apartments with BalconiesChillum Apartments with Move-in Specials
Chillum Apartments with ParkingChillum Apartments with PoolsChillum Dog Friendly Apartments
Chillum Furnished ApartmentsChillum Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VAElkridge, MDLandover, MDLangley Park, MDGreenbelt, MDMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD
West Falls Church, VACrofton, MDOxon Hill, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia