Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

354 Apartments for rent in Hyattsville, MD with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
12 Units Available
Chillum
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,013
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
27 Units Available
Chillum
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,590
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
22 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:31pm
3 Units Available
Parke Cheverly
3400 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1140 sqft
Delightful apartment community in a quiet setting just minutes from Cheverly Metro Station, I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Car parking and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
47 Units Available
Chillum
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,746
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,712
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
58 Units Available
Chillum
Lync at Alterra
3420 Toledo Terrace, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
$1,664
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1096 sqft
We designed Lync for people like you. People who are on the go but want a great place to pause. Relax. It's why we've created homes that look as great as they feel. And why we've included amenities that give you space to breathe and enjoy the day.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
6 Units Available
Chillum
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landmark Apartments is just minutes from the University of Maryland and the area's four metro lines. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4208 KENNEDY STREET
4208 Kennedy Street, Hyattsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1204 sqft
Welcome Home to this charming, sunlit cape cod! Enjoy the large lot, quiet street and great location close to major commuter routes, Metro, local universities, restaurants, shopping, Hyattsville Arts District and wonderful nightlife.
Results within 1 mile of Hyattsville

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Rainier
4222 34TH STREET
4222 34th Street, Mount Rainier, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1620 sqft
**** DON'T MISS THE VIRTUAL TOUR! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jqr63jjtJW1&mls=1 **** Located in the heart of Mount Rainier this home has been transformed with modern amenities while still maintaining its original character.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Langley Park
7957 RIGGS ROAD
7957 Riggs Road, Langley Park, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7957 RIGGS ROAD in Langley Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Hyattsville
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
$
35 Units Available
Logan Circle - Shaw
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,645
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1507 sqft
Located in downtown Washington, DC. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly building. Amenities include gardens, yoga, coffee bar, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
$
18 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
455 Eye Street
455 I St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,754
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,253
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,722
1059 sqft
Unique apartment community in Mount Vernon Triangle. Mix of studios, lofts and townhomes. Community rooftop pool, 24-hour fitness center, inside and outside resident lounges. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile in showers.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
75 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Camden NoMa
61 Pierce Street, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,615
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,910
1155 sqft
Easy access to Route 50, Interstate 395 and public transportation routes. Upscale living with 24-hour concierge, rooftop entertainment lounge and pool with hot tub. Custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
147 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,829
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,994
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1024 sqft
Now offering on-property, self-guided tours! Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,623
321 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,772
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
754 sqft
Meet Slowe... The inviting, refreshing, elegant new apartment address in the heart of LeDroit Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
20 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
Gables City Vista
460 L St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,661
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,916
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1046 sqft
Located walking distance to two Metro stations, Chinatown and multiple restaurants. Tenants can access a green courtyard, fitness center and garage. Units are furnished, pet friendly and offer hardwood floors with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
39 Units Available
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,756
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,152
1080 sqft
Close to Judiciary Square Metro and Union Station. Also near the Verizon Center and Gallery Place. Amenities include a rooftop swimming pool and lounge, yoga studio, and 24-hour fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
U-Street
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,947
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,585
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
921 sqft
Pet-friendly U Street property near fine dining restaurants, cycle centers and Harrison Playground. Experience convenient onsite amenities, including a business center and concierge. Enjoy luxurious unit features, including hardwood floors and modern monochromatic stainless steel finishes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,666
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,831
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,441
1280 sqft
Property situated between L Street NE and K St NE and near Columbus Circle. Units feature modern stainless steel finishes and extra storage. Convenient amenities include concierge service, courtyard and doorman.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
25 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,634
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,601
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1095 sqft
Located close to beloved neighborhoods like Capitol Hill and U Street. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, pool, game room and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
30 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Senate Square
201 I St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,678
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,916
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1377 sqft
Close to Union Station and Capitol Hill. Upscale apartment community boasting spectacular city views. Apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and luxury bedrooms with large windows and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
17 Units Available
Columbia Heights
Allegro
3460 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,766
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1011 sqft
Units have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel refrigerators. In-unit laundry. Beautiful outdoor area with grills, fire pits and sitting areas. Fitness center with yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
26 Units Available
Logan Circle - Shaw
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,853
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,336
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,009
1168 sqft
High-end living with exquisite views, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, infinity pools and lounging waterfalls. Conveniently located in Shaw, an energetic, walkable neighborhood with excellent restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:54pm
10 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
904 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.

July 2020 Hyattsville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hyattsville Rent Report. Hyattsville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hyattsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hyattsville rents increased significantly over the past month

Hyattsville rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hyattsville stand at $1,326 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,531 for a two-bedroom. Hyattsville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Hyattsville over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents fell 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Hyattsville

    As rents have fallen moderately in Hyattsville, a few large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Hyattsville is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Maryland have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.7% in Baltimore.
    • Hyattsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,531 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Hyattsville fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Hyattsville than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we've recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller's approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

