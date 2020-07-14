Agora at the Collective

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit gym game room parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub cats allowed conference room golf room

Agora is the second building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective. Located in the Capitol Riverfront at 800 New Jersey Ave SE Washington, DC, Agora boasts amenities such as an infinity pool, massage rooms, and golf simulator. Agora offers studio to three-bedroom apartment homes ranging in size from 400 to 3113 sq.ft. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. However, you can opt to live on a pet-free floor. For more details, contact our office or use the online contact form and we will get back to you to schedule your tour.