Agora at the Collective

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: non-refundable fee of $500
limit: 2
restrictions: Following dog breeds (including any mix thereof) are not permitted to reside at or visit the Premises or Lessor’s property (“Restricted Breeds”):
Akita, American Bulldog, Anatolian Shepherd, Australian Cattledog, Beauceron, Belgian Shepherd, Bernese Mountain Dog, Black Russian Terrier, Cane Corso, Catahoula Leopard Dog, Chinese Shar-Pei, Chow-Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Dogue de Bordeaux, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Great Pyrenees, Husky, Jindo Dog, Kuvasz, Malamute, Mastiff, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, St. Bernard, Tosa Inu, Wolf, Wolf-Dog Hybrid. The list of Restricted Breeds is subject to change by Lessor at any time without notice. there is also 1 floor at Agora that is animal-free, floor 7. Maximum weight of 75 lbs per pet.