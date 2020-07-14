All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:55 AM

Agora at the Collective

800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast · (202) 519-8248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0424 · Avail. now

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 526 sqft

Unit 0723 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 509 sqft

Unit 1025 · Avail. now

$2,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 491 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0512 · Avail. now

$3,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Unit 0506 · Avail. now

$3,405

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Unit 0618 · Avail. Jul 19

$3,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Agora at the Collective.

Amenities

in unit laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
conference room
golf room
Agora is the second building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective. Located in the Capitol Riverfront at 800 New Jersey Ave SE Washington, DC, Agora boasts amenities such as an infinity pool, massage rooms, and golf simulator. Agora offers studio to three-bedroom apartment homes ranging in size from 400 to 3113 sq.ft. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. However, you can opt to live on a pet-free floor. For more details, contact our office or use the online contact form and we will get back to you to schedule your tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: non-refundable fee of $500
limit: 2
restrictions: Following dog breeds (including any mix thereof) are not permitted to reside at or visit the Premises or Lessor’s property (“Restricted Breeds”): Akita, American Bulldog, Anatolian Shepherd, Australian Cattledog, Beauceron, Belgian Shepherd, Bernese Mountain Dog, Black Russian Terrier, Cane Corso, Catahoula Leopard Dog, Chinese Shar-Pei, Chow-Chow, Doberman Pinscher, Dogue de Bordeaux, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Great Pyrenees, Husky, Jindo Dog, Kuvasz, Malamute, Mastiff, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, St. Bernard, Tosa Inu, Wolf, Wolf-Dog Hybrid. The list of Restricted Breeds is subject to change by Lessor at any time without notice. there is also 1 floor at Agora that is animal-free, floor 7. Maximum weight of 75 lbs per pet.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Agora at the Collective have any available units?
Agora at the Collective has 37 units available starting at $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Agora at the Collective have?
Some of Agora at the Collective's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Agora at the Collective currently offering any rent specials?
Agora at the Collective is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Agora at the Collective pet-friendly?
Yes, Agora at the Collective is pet friendly.
Does Agora at the Collective offer parking?
Yes, Agora at the Collective offers parking.
Does Agora at the Collective have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Agora at the Collective offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Agora at the Collective have a pool?
Yes, Agora at the Collective has a pool.
Does Agora at the Collective have accessible units?
No, Agora at the Collective does not have accessible units.
Does Agora at the Collective have units with dishwashers?
No, Agora at the Collective does not have units with dishwashers.
