All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 936 French St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
936 French St NW
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

936 French St NW

936 French Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

936 French Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Spacious Townhouse near downtown D.C. - Property Id: 172264

Spacious, well kept town home, nestled in the Historic Shaw/Howard University District, on a quite, charming street, that has its own park (French Street Park). Easily accessible to downtown, Chinatown, Logan Circle, DuPont Circle and the Historic U Street Corridor, by foot or subway. House is great for a family, and ideal for four or five housemates. There are 2 rooms in the basement with front and back door entrances, and three bedrooms on the second floor. Nice size yard and deck for a nice cookout or a personal sunbath. A variety of churches, grocery stores, theaters, retail shops, Garrison Elementary, and Banneker High School are all near by.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/172264p
Property Id 172264

(RLNE5286948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 936 French St NW have any available units?
936 French St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 936 French St NW have?
Some of 936 French St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 936 French St NW currently offering any rent specials?
936 French St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 936 French St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 936 French St NW is pet friendly.
Does 936 French St NW offer parking?
No, 936 French St NW does not offer parking.
Does 936 French St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 936 French St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 936 French St NW have a pool?
No, 936 French St NW does not have a pool.
Does 936 French St NW have accessible units?
No, 936 French St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 936 French St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 936 French St NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woodward
733 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Gables City Vista
460 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW
Washington, DC 20005
2231 Ontario
2231 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Ravenel
1610 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University