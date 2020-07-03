936 French St NW

Amenities

Spacious Townhouse near downtown D.C.



Spacious, well kept town home, nestled in the Historic Shaw/Howard University District, on a quite, charming street, that has its own park (French Street Park). Easily accessible to downtown, Chinatown, Logan Circle, DuPont Circle and the Historic U Street Corridor, by foot or subway. House is great for a family, and ideal for four or five housemates. There are 2 rooms in the basement with front and back door entrances, and three bedrooms on the second floor. Nice size yard and deck for a nice cookout or a personal sunbath. A variety of churches, grocery stores, theaters, retail shops, Garrison Elementary, and Banneker High School are all near by.

