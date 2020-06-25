935 47th Street Northeast - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Newly renovated 4 bed/2 bath in Northeast DC's Deanwood neighborhood. Enjoy the comforts of this spacious, 2 level apartment, less than a 15 minute walk to the Deanwood Metro station (Orange Line), and just a few minutes by car from major freeways.



Amenities include:



-Newly refinished bathrooms and kitchens

-Central heating/AC

-Washer/dryer in-unit

-Extensive storage in common areas and bedrooms



One year lease minimum, tenant responsible for gas and electric. No smoking. Housing vouchers welcome!