Last updated April 23 2019 at 4:44 AM

935 47th Street Northeast - 1

935 47th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

935 47th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Newly renovated 4 bed/2 bath in Northeast DC's Deanwood neighborhood. Enjoy the comforts of this spacious, 2 level apartment, less than a 15 minute walk to the Deanwood Metro station (Orange Line), and just a few minutes by car from major freeways.

Amenities include:

-Newly refinished bathrooms and kitchens
-Central heating/AC
-Washer/dryer in-unit
-Extensive storage in common areas and bedrooms

One year lease minimum, tenant responsible for gas and electric. No smoking. Housing vouchers welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 47th Street Northeast - 1 have any available units?
935 47th Street Northeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 935 47th Street Northeast - 1 have?
Some of 935 47th Street Northeast - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 47th Street Northeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
935 47th Street Northeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 47th Street Northeast - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 935 47th Street Northeast - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 935 47th Street Northeast - 1 offer parking?
No, 935 47th Street Northeast - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 935 47th Street Northeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 935 47th Street Northeast - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 47th Street Northeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 935 47th Street Northeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 935 47th Street Northeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 935 47th Street Northeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 935 47th Street Northeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 935 47th Street Northeast - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
