Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:56 PM

909 E St SE Unit 8

909 E Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

909 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Classic One Bed - Just Steps to Barracks Row! - This beautiful unit is packed with character and charm! Entering the space you'll find a bright open living/dining area - perfect for entertaining or enjoying quiet nights at home. The original wood throughout on the floors, doors, and window trim makes the unit very cozy and gives the light a warm glow! Your adorable kitchen comes fully equipped with butcher block countertops, white cabinets with glass doors, and modern appliances- including a gas range. The spacious hall bathroom has the storage and large tub you need! Heading into the bedroom you'll notice the cedar closet with custom built-in shelving. Free, shared laundry provided by the building is located in the basement.

Ideal location! Be one block from Barracks Row and have all the drink and dinner options you want! Or walk 5 minutes to Trader's Joe's to grab fresh groceries, you'll have all the convenience at your fingertips! Walk 2.5 blocks to the Eastern Market Station or hop on the DC Circulator and explore the city with ease. Eastern Market offers fresh produce and local vendors set up an open-air market on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday! Check out some of our favorites spots like Rose's Luxury, Ambar, or Ted's Bulletin or better yet, walk across the street to Little Pearl!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas. Sorry, no pets!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5661924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 E St SE Unit 8 have any available units?
909 E St SE Unit 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 909 E St SE Unit 8 currently offering any rent specials?
909 E St SE Unit 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 E St SE Unit 8 pet-friendly?
No, 909 E St SE Unit 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 909 E St SE Unit 8 offer parking?
No, 909 E St SE Unit 8 does not offer parking.
Does 909 E St SE Unit 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 E St SE Unit 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 E St SE Unit 8 have a pool?
No, 909 E St SE Unit 8 does not have a pool.
Does 909 E St SE Unit 8 have accessible units?
No, 909 E St SE Unit 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 909 E St SE Unit 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 E St SE Unit 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 E St SE Unit 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 E St SE Unit 8 does not have units with air conditioning.

