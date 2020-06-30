909 E St SE Unit 8

Amenities

Classic One Bed - Just Steps to Barracks Row! - This beautiful unit is packed with character and charm! Entering the space you'll find a bright open living/dining area - perfect for entertaining or enjoying quiet nights at home. The original wood throughout on the floors, doors, and window trim makes the unit very cozy and gives the light a warm glow! Your adorable kitchen comes fully equipped with butcher block countertops, white cabinets with glass doors, and modern appliances- including a gas range. The spacious hall bathroom has the storage and large tub you need! Heading into the bedroom you'll notice the cedar closet with custom built-in shelving. Free, shared laundry provided by the building is located in the basement.



Ideal location! Be one block from Barracks Row and have all the drink and dinner options you want! Or walk 5 minutes to Trader's Joe's to grab fresh groceries, you'll have all the convenience at your fingertips! Walk 2.5 blocks to the Eastern Market Station or hop on the DC Circulator and explore the city with ease. Eastern Market offers fresh produce and local vendors set up an open-air market on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday! Check out some of our favorites spots like Rose's Luxury, Ambar, or Ted's Bulletin or better yet, walk across the street to Little Pearl!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas. Sorry, no pets!



