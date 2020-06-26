Amenities
901 M St NW Unit 301 Available 07/23/19 2BD/2BA Condo in Mount Vernon Sq - This 2 bedroom downtown condo features a gourmet kitchen, wood-burning fireplace with exposed brick, and hardwood floors and tile throughout. It is conveniently located in Mt Vernon Square with access to a wide variety of restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues!
Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!
Features:
-Gourmet kitchen
-Granite countertops
-New stainless steel appliances
-Updated bathrooms with modern finishes
-Hardwood and tile flooring throughout
-Large windows for natural light
-Two walk-in closets
-Wood burning fireplace
-In-unit washer and dryer
-Google Nest
Nearby:
-CityCenterDC
-Metro: 2 minute walk to Mt Vernon Sq station
-Grocery: Giant, Safeway
-Restaurants: Unconventional Diner, Tiger Fork, Supra, SUNdeVICH, All-Purpose Shaw
-Coffee: La Colombe Coffee, Buttercream Bakeshop
*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.
Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.
Check us out at atlaslane.com
(RLNE4964451)