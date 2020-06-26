All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 901 M St NW Unit 301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
901 M St NW Unit 301
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

901 M St NW Unit 301

901 M Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

901 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
901 M St NW Unit 301 Available 07/23/19 2BD/2BA Condo in Mount Vernon Sq - This 2 bedroom downtown condo features a gourmet kitchen, wood-burning fireplace with exposed brick, and hardwood floors and tile throughout. It is conveniently located in Mt Vernon Square with access to a wide variety of restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues!

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-Gourmet kitchen
-Granite countertops
-New stainless steel appliances
-Updated bathrooms with modern finishes
-Hardwood and tile flooring throughout
-Large windows for natural light
-Two walk-in closets
-Wood burning fireplace
-In-unit washer and dryer
-Google Nest

Nearby:
-CityCenterDC
-Metro: 2 minute walk to Mt Vernon Sq station
-Grocery: Giant, Safeway
-Restaurants: Unconventional Diner, Tiger Fork, Supra, SUNdeVICH, All-Purpose Shaw
-Coffee: La Colombe Coffee, Buttercream Bakeshop

*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4964451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 M St NW Unit 301 have any available units?
901 M St NW Unit 301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 M St NW Unit 301 have?
Some of 901 M St NW Unit 301's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 M St NW Unit 301 currently offering any rent specials?
901 M St NW Unit 301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 M St NW Unit 301 pet-friendly?
No, 901 M St NW Unit 301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 901 M St NW Unit 301 offer parking?
No, 901 M St NW Unit 301 does not offer parking.
Does 901 M St NW Unit 301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 M St NW Unit 301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 M St NW Unit 301 have a pool?
No, 901 M St NW Unit 301 does not have a pool.
Does 901 M St NW Unit 301 have accessible units?
No, 901 M St NW Unit 301 does not have accessible units.
Does 901 M St NW Unit 301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 M St NW Unit 301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Park Crest
2070 Belmont Rd NW
Washington, DC 20008
2620 16th Street
2620 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
i5 Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University