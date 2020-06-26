Amenities

901 M St NW Unit 301 Available 07/23/19 2BD/2BA Condo in Mount Vernon Sq - This 2 bedroom downtown condo features a gourmet kitchen, wood-burning fireplace with exposed brick, and hardwood floors and tile throughout. It is conveniently located in Mt Vernon Square with access to a wide variety of restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues!



Features:

-Gourmet kitchen

-Granite countertops

-New stainless steel appliances

-Updated bathrooms with modern finishes

-Hardwood and tile flooring throughout

-Large windows for natural light

-Two walk-in closets

-Wood burning fireplace

-In-unit washer and dryer

-Google Nest



Nearby:

-CityCenterDC

-Metro: 2 minute walk to Mt Vernon Sq station

-Grocery: Giant, Safeway

-Restaurants: Unconventional Diner, Tiger Fork, Supra, SUNdeVICH, All-Purpose Shaw

-Coffee: La Colombe Coffee, Buttercream Bakeshop



