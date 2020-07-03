817 G St SW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage gym bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lux Living by The Wharf! Two Car Parking! - This stunning home at Capitol Square is spacious and convenient! Set within a private community just steps from the Wharf, this 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath home includes two garage parking spots and a large balcony. The main floor features an open living and dining area, punctuated with custom pendant lights and wide windows. A spare room on this floor, which can be used as a bedroom, is enclosed by French doors. Walk through to the kitchen, where you'll spot a dining nook on your way out to your balcony- the perfect spot to grill and chill. The kitchen has a granite island, lots of cabinet space, and recessed lighting.

There are two more levels upstairs where you'll find three massive bedrooms. The laundry area is on the second floor. The lower level of this home leads into the garage, which can fit two cars.



Ideally located within walking distance to the Wharf, the National Mall, Nationals Park, The Anthem, and Yards Park, it doesn't get any better than this! Easy access to interstate on-ramps makes commuting a breeze. Bus lines are easily accessible and you can hop on any of the metro lines at L'Enfant Plaza, just 3 blocks away. There is a Safeway within walking distance and also a Harris Teeter, VIDA Fitness, and tons of dining options! Nest here and call Southwest home!



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for gas, electric, and a monthly fee of $150 for water. Furniture is available to convey. Small pets are welcome!



---The minimum credit score accepted for this property is 700.---



(RLNE4313517)