810 I ST NE

Beautifully renovated townhouse with bonus studio and full bath unit above the garage. HWD floors throughout the home, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Six bedrooms, three full and two half baths. Master bedroom with walk/in closet, jacuzzi, separate shower. Additional master bedroom on the main level with a full bath. A half bath on the main level. Brick patio. Minutes to metro, Union station, Streetcar stop. Close proximity to H street corridor with 2 bus stops, Georgetown University, and hospital, Gallaudet University. The owner will leave the security system for an additional $100. Home could be rented with furniture for $7000. Housing choice voucher program welcome. Showings by appointment only. All CDC guidelines to be followed while visiting this property.