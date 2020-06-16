All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:15 AM

810 I ST NE

810 I Street Northeast · (866) 677-6937
Location

810 I Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

6 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated townhouse with bonus studio and full bath unit above the garage. HWD floors throughout the home, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Six bedrooms, three full and two half baths. Master bedroom with walk/in closet, jacuzzi, separate shower. Additional master bedroom on the main level with a full bath. A half bath on the main level. Brick patio. Minutes to metro, Union station, Streetcar stop. Close proximity to H street corridor with 2 bus stops, Georgetown University, and hospital, Gallaudet University. The owner will leave the security system for an additional $100. Home could be rented with furniture for $7000. Housing choice voucher program welcome. Showings by appointment only. All CDC guidelines to be followed while visiting this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 I ST NE have any available units?
810 I ST NE has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 810 I ST NE have?
Some of 810 I ST NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 I ST NE currently offering any rent specials?
810 I ST NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 I ST NE pet-friendly?
No, 810 I ST NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 810 I ST NE offer parking?
Yes, 810 I ST NE does offer parking.
Does 810 I ST NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 I ST NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 I ST NE have a pool?
No, 810 I ST NE does not have a pool.
Does 810 I ST NE have accessible units?
No, 810 I ST NE does not have accessible units.
Does 810 I ST NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 I ST NE does not have units with dishwashers.
