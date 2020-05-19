807 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath town home is in the perfect location - near the wharf, near the Capitol, & easy to get onto 395. The ground floor bedroom has an attached bath and an extra door to the outside. There is a half bath on the main living level, two bedroom (both with attached baths) on the 3rd level, and the 4th bedroom occupies the entire top level. Virtual tour available soon. Available now for move-in. No pets. Apply online at Long and Foster .com Search MLS# DCDC464470 There is NO application via Zillow. Virtual tours only https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Qu7E9f6Dfqm