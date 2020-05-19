All apartments in Washington
807 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW
807 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW

807 Capitol Square Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

807 Capitol Square Place Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath town home is in the perfect location - near the wharf, near the Capitol, & easy to get onto 395. The ground floor bedroom has an attached bath and an extra door to the outside. There is a half bath on the main living level, two bedroom (both with attached baths) on the 3rd level, and the 4th bedroom occupies the entire top level. Virtual tour available soon. Available now for move-in. No pets. Apply online at Long and Foster .com Search MLS# DCDC464470 There is NO application via Zillow. Virtual tours only https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Qu7E9f6Dfqm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW have any available units?
807 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW have?
Some of 807 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW currently offering any rent specials?
807 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW pet-friendly?
No, 807 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 807 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW offer parking?
Yes, 807 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW offers parking.
Does 807 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW have a pool?
No, 807 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW does not have a pool.
Does 807 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW have accessible units?
No, 807 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW does not have accessible units.
Does 807 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 CAPITOL SQUARE PL SW has units with dishwashers.

