801 CRITTENDEN STREET NW
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:19 AM

801 CRITTENDEN STREET NW

801 Crittenden Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

801 Crittenden Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love this HUGE, 3400 sq ft home. This is not your average DC Row home. Featuring, 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, this corner-unit is complete with modern finishes: exposed brick, crystalized quartz flooring, marble backsplash, professional-grade S.S. appliances, quartz waterfall kitchen island. Hand-scraped oak wood floors, spacious fenced-in outdoor space w/ a flagstone patio and 2 separate decks,1-car garage with a driveway, and a fully-finished livable lower-level. Optional 4th bedroom in the lower level for guests or extended family members.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 CRITTENDEN STREET NW have any available units?
801 CRITTENDEN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 801 CRITTENDEN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
801 CRITTENDEN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 CRITTENDEN STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 801 CRITTENDEN STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 801 CRITTENDEN STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 801 CRITTENDEN STREET NW offers parking.
Does 801 CRITTENDEN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 CRITTENDEN STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 CRITTENDEN STREET NW have a pool?
No, 801 CRITTENDEN STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 801 CRITTENDEN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 801 CRITTENDEN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 801 CRITTENDEN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 CRITTENDEN STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 CRITTENDEN STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 801 CRITTENDEN STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
