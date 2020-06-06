801 CRITTENDEN STREET NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

You will love this HUGE, 3400 sq ft home. This is not your average DC Row home. Featuring, 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, this corner-unit is complete with modern finishes: exposed brick, crystalized quartz flooring, marble backsplash, professional-grade S.S. appliances, quartz waterfall kitchen island. Hand-scraped oak wood floors, spacious fenced-in outdoor space w/ a flagstone patio and 2 separate decks,1-car garage with a driveway, and a fully-finished livable lower-level. Optional 4th bedroom in the lower level for guests or extended family members.