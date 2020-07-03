8 Evarts Street NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/85f018d0b1 ---- Spacious and bright, this Edgewood end-unit row home has extra windows for incredible natural light throughout and plenty of room to relax. With a studio suite downstairs, an extra washer and dryer upstairs, and sunroom closet areas on back bedrooms, you have all the add-ons needed for a perfect home. With Children’s National Hospital & Catholic University right down the road also, you get the best of Brookland at your doorstep. Schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today! Features: End-unit home for extra natural light. Backyard space for a quaint cookout. Studio suite downstairs for a private living experience. Stainless steel appliances on both floors. Hardwood living areas. Exposed brick accent walls. *This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane* We’re a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home. We’re setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property. Check us out at atlaslane.com