Last updated July 6 2019 at 5:37 PM

721 Morton St North West

721 Morton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

721 Morton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pet friendly
Video tour of apartment: http://youtu.be/ySK873CIPgM Renters Warehouse and Ricardo Gonzales presents this wonderful unit with hardwood floors, central AC/heat, and energy-efficient tankless water heater. Kitchen has brand-new stainless-steel appliances (washer/dryer, gas range, over the range microwave, fridge, garbage disposal, dishwasher). Bathrooms have elegant vessel sinks and ceramic tiled bathtubs. THE AREA 5 minute walk to Georgia-Petworth metro station and next door to bus lines on Georgia Avenue (70,71) / Sherman Avenue. 10 minute walk to Giant and Safeway. 5 minute walk to restaurants and nightlife like Looking Glass Lounge, Wonderland Ballroom, RedRocks Firebrick Pizzeria, Bloom Bars, Room 11, El Chucho, CVS, Subway, and Sala Thai. LEASING DETAILS $2995/mo plus utilities -Available immediately -No smokers or pets -Electricity, water and gas utilities not included. -Option to rent furnished for additional $150/mo -Parking spot available for $125/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Morton St North West have any available units?
721 Morton St North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 721 Morton St North West have?
Some of 721 Morton St North West's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Morton St North West currently offering any rent specials?
721 Morton St North West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Morton St North West pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 Morton St North West is pet friendly.
Does 721 Morton St North West offer parking?
Yes, 721 Morton St North West offers parking.
Does 721 Morton St North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 721 Morton St North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Morton St North West have a pool?
No, 721 Morton St North West does not have a pool.
Does 721 Morton St North West have accessible units?
No, 721 Morton St North West does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Morton St North West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 Morton St North West has units with dishwashers.
