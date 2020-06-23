721 Morton St North West

Amenities

Video tour of apartment: http://youtu.be/ySK873CIPgM Renters Warehouse and Ricardo Gonzales presents this wonderful unit with hardwood floors, central AC/heat, and energy-efficient tankless water heater. Kitchen has brand-new stainless-steel appliances (washer/dryer, gas range, over the range microwave, fridge, garbage disposal, dishwasher). Bathrooms have elegant vessel sinks and ceramic tiled bathtubs. THE AREA 5 minute walk to Georgia-Petworth metro station and next door to bus lines on Georgia Avenue (70,71) / Sherman Avenue. 10 minute walk to Giant and Safeway. 5 minute walk to restaurants and nightlife like Looking Glass Lounge, Wonderland Ballroom, RedRocks Firebrick Pizzeria, Bloom Bars, Room 11, El Chucho, CVS, Subway, and Sala Thai. LEASING DETAILS $2995/mo plus utilities -Available immediately -No smokers or pets -Electricity, water and gas utilities not included. -Option to rent furnished for additional $150/mo -Parking spot available for $125/mo