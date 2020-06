Amenities

Renovated 1BR//1B apartment washer dryer in the unit!!! the heart of DC !! 2 Blocks away from Shops, restaurants, in convenient location! across from HU campus, and close proximity to Shaw or Columbia Heights metro stations. One car parking space and water included in the rent. Tenant only pays Electric!!!