6925 4TH ST NW #201

Amenities
Fabulous totally new units in a renovated building right next to the Metro Station and on a sunny corner at 4th Street and Cedar Street N.W., where it's all happening with restaurants, Takoma Station Jazz Club and Horace & Dickies Seafood Restaurant and shops! Walk to Starbucks down block. New granite kitchen's with huge counters for preparation and a long Breakfast Bart for casual dining! Laminate wood floors in the living/dining room and new carpet in bedrooms and recessed ceiling lights! All stainless steel new appliances with gas cooking and built-in microwave and dishwasher. Bright units with south and west outlooks in a happening location. Just two units in the building with a private walk-up entrance and each one has one assigned parking space in front of the building. Economical gas heat and electric Central Air Conditioning. Tenant pays gas, electric and water/sewer. Washer/dryer in each unit. Totally new bathroom in each unit. This is City Living at it's finest - walk to the Sunday Takoma Park Farmer's Market, Bus Boys & Poets, Starbucks, Republic of Takoma and many more restaurants! Each unit is just under 1,000 square feet in size. Room to store bikes at the secured entrance. Very private! Only two units - hurry! Pet considered on case by case basis w/additional pet deposit. Minimum one-year lease - longer possible.