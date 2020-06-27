All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 6925 4TH ST NW #201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
6925 4TH ST NW #201
Last updated March 1 2020 at 10:20 PM

6925 4TH ST NW #201

6925 4th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Takoma
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6925 4th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Takoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Fabulous totally new units in a renovated building right next to the Metro Station and on a sunny corner at 4th Street and Cedar Street N.W., where it's all happening with restaurants, Takoma Station Jazz Club and Horace & Dickies Seafood Restaurant and shops! Walk to Starbucks down block. New granite kitchen's with huge counters for preparation and a long Breakfast Bart for casual dining! Laminate wood floors in the living/dining room and new carpet in bedrooms and recessed ceiling lights! All stainless steel new appliances with gas cooking and built-in microwave and dishwasher. Bright units with south and west outlooks in a happening location. Just two units in the building with a private walk-up entrance and each one has one assigned parking space in front of the building. Economical gas heat and electric Central Air Conditioning. Tenant pays gas, electric and water/sewer. Washer/dryer in each unit. Totally new bathroom in each unit. This is City Living at it's finest - walk to the Sunday Takoma Park Farmer's Market, Bus Boys & Poets, Starbucks, Republic of Takoma and many more restaurants! Each unit is just under 1,000 square feet in size. Room to store bikes at the secured entrance. Very private! Only two units - hurry! Pet considered on case by case basis w/additional pet deposit. Minimum one-year lease - longer possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6925 4TH ST NW #201 have any available units?
6925 4TH ST NW #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6925 4TH ST NW #201 have?
Some of 6925 4TH ST NW #201's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6925 4TH ST NW #201 currently offering any rent specials?
6925 4TH ST NW #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6925 4TH ST NW #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6925 4TH ST NW #201 is pet friendly.
Does 6925 4TH ST NW #201 offer parking?
Yes, 6925 4TH ST NW #201 offers parking.
Does 6925 4TH ST NW #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6925 4TH ST NW #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6925 4TH ST NW #201 have a pool?
No, 6925 4TH ST NW #201 does not have a pool.
Does 6925 4TH ST NW #201 have accessible units?
No, 6925 4TH ST NW #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 6925 4TH ST NW #201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6925 4TH ST NW #201 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Rittenhouse
6101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Arbor
3230 7th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University