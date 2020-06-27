6925 4TH ST NW #201

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fabulous totally new units in a renovated building right next to the Metro Station and on a sunny corner at 4th Street and Cedar Street N.W., where it's all happening with restaurants, Takoma Station Jazz Club and Horace & Dickies Seafood Restaurant and shops! Walk to Starbucks down block. New granite kitchen's with huge counters for preparation and a long Breakfast Bart for casual dining! Laminate wood floors in the living/dining room and new carpet in bedrooms and recessed ceiling lights! All stainless steel new appliances with gas cooking and built-in microwave and dishwasher. Bright units with south and west outlooks in a happening location. Just two units in the building with a private walk-up entrance and each one has one assigned parking space in front of the building. Economical gas heat and electric Central Air Conditioning. Tenant pays gas, electric and water/sewer. Washer/dryer in each unit. Totally new bathroom in each unit. This is City Living at it's finest - walk to the Sunday Takoma Park Farmer's Market, Bus Boys & Poets, Starbucks, Republic of Takoma and many more restaurants! Each unit is just under 1,000 square feet in size. Room to store bikes at the secured entrance. Very private! Only two units - hurry! Pet considered on case by case basis w/additional pet deposit. Minimum one-year lease - longer possible.