6316 9TH STREET NW

Amenities
Recently renovated and highly cared for home in Brightwood/Petworth area. Naturally bright rooms with 2 oversized first floor bedrooms and additional bedroom downstairs. Minutes from Tacoma Park and Georgia Ave Metro. Easy access to public transportation & grocery stores. When you walk into this beautiful single family home, you will be greeted by freshly painted walls and beautiful hardwood flooring. This 3BR-1.5BA home has been updated and transformed into an extraordinary, modern living space. The two story layout features 2 BRs on main level and anther one downstairs. Take advantage of Brightwood, Tacoma Park & Petworth. Supersized backyard and 4 car parking space in the rear is all featured in this home.