Washington, DC
6316 9TH STREET NW
Last updated November 23 2019 at 6:28 PM

6316 9TH STREET NW

6316 9th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6316 9th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently renovated and highly cared for home in Brightwood/Petworth area. Naturally bright rooms with 2 oversized first floor bedrooms and additional bedroom downstairs. Minutes from Tacoma Park and Georgia Ave Metro. Easy access to public transportation & grocery stores. When you walk into this beautiful single family home, you will be greeted by freshly painted walls and beautiful hardwood flooring. This 3BR-1.5BA home has been updated and transformed into an extraordinary, modern living space. The two story layout features 2 BRs on main level and anther one downstairs. Take advantage of Brightwood, Tacoma Park & Petworth. Supersized backyard and 4 car parking space in the rear is all featured in this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6316 9TH STREET NW have any available units?
6316 9TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6316 9TH STREET NW have?
Some of 6316 9TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6316 9TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
6316 9TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 9TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 6316 9TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 6316 9TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 6316 9TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 6316 9TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6316 9TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 9TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 6316 9TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 6316 9TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 6316 9TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 9TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6316 9TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
