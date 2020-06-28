6316 9TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Recently renovated and highly cared for home in Brightwood/Petworth area. Naturally bright rooms with 2 oversized first floor bedrooms and additional bedroom downstairs. Minutes from Tacoma Park and Georgia Ave Metro. Easy access to public transportation & grocery stores. When you walk into this beautiful single family home, you will be greeted by freshly painted walls and beautiful hardwood flooring. This 3BR-1.5BA home has been updated and transformed into an extraordinary, modern living space. The two story layout features 2 BRs on main level and anther one downstairs. Take advantage of Brightwood, Tacoma Park & Petworth. Supersized backyard and 4 car parking space in the rear is all featured in this home.