631 D STREET NORTHWEST 531
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:06 AM

631 D STREET NORTHWEST 531

631 D St NW · No Longer Available
Location

631 D St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
Great Penn Quarter One-Bedroom! - This spacious 1bd/1bath unit is perfectly situated in Penn Quarter! The full-service building offers plenty of amenities for residents, such as a rooftop pool, fitness center, 24-hour front desk, and concierge service. Step into the condo to find a bright open living area with windows which look out onto a quiet and leafy internal courtyard. The unit has plenty of closet space, and in-unit washer/dryer, and a Nest thermostat. The kitchen features granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and a pantry. The large master bedroom has a generous finished walk-in closet and can comfortably fit a King-size bed.

Located in the coveted Lafayette Condominium and just a short walk from five different metro stations, this unit is in the perfect place for your daily commute. You are just steps to restaurants, museums, shopping, Capital One Arena, and all that Penn Quarter has to offer! From Luke's Lobster to the numerous Jose Andres restaurants, dining options are endless. Catch a movie at indie favorite E Street Cinemas or a concert or Caps game at the Arena. Stroll a few blocks south and spend an afternoon taking in the art and history at the museums along the National Mall. The city is truly at your fingertips!

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric, water, and any move in fees. Monthly parking is available for a fee in the InterPark garage connected via elevator to the Lafayette. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5181670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 D STREET NORTHWEST 531 have any available units?
631 D STREET NORTHWEST 531 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 D STREET NORTHWEST 531 have?
Some of 631 D STREET NORTHWEST 531's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage.
Is 631 D STREET NORTHWEST 531 currently offering any rent specials?
631 D STREET NORTHWEST 531 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 D STREET NORTHWEST 531 pet-friendly?
No, 631 D STREET NORTHWEST 531 is not pet friendly.
Does 631 D STREET NORTHWEST 531 offer parking?
Yes, 631 D STREET NORTHWEST 531 offers parking.
Does 631 D STREET NORTHWEST 531 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 631 D STREET NORTHWEST 531 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 D STREET NORTHWEST 531 have a pool?
Yes, 631 D STREET NORTHWEST 531 has a pool.
Does 631 D STREET NORTHWEST 531 have accessible units?
No, 631 D STREET NORTHWEST 531 does not have accessible units.
Does 631 D STREET NORTHWEST 531 have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 D STREET NORTHWEST 531 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
