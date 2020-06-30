631 D STREET NORTHWEST 531

Amenities

Great Penn Quarter One-Bedroom! - This spacious 1bd/1bath unit is perfectly situated in Penn Quarter! The full-service building offers plenty of amenities for residents, such as a rooftop pool, fitness center, 24-hour front desk, and concierge service. Step into the condo to find a bright open living area with windows which look out onto a quiet and leafy internal courtyard. The unit has plenty of closet space, and in-unit washer/dryer, and a Nest thermostat. The kitchen features granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and a pantry. The large master bedroom has a generous finished walk-in closet and can comfortably fit a King-size bed.



Located in the coveted Lafayette Condominium and just a short walk from five different metro stations, this unit is in the perfect place for your daily commute. You are just steps to restaurants, museums, shopping, Capital One Arena, and all that Penn Quarter has to offer! From Luke's Lobster to the numerous Jose Andres restaurants, dining options are endless. Catch a movie at indie favorite E Street Cinemas or a concert or Caps game at the Arena. Stroll a few blocks south and spend an afternoon taking in the art and history at the museums along the National Mall. The city is truly at your fingertips!



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric, water, and any move in fees. Monthly parking is available for a fee in the InterPark garage connected via elevator to the Lafayette. Sorry, no pets.



