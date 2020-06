Amenities

pet friendly pool dog park playground tennis court fireplace

Classic rowhouse in DC's Petworth neighborhood. 3 large bedrooms with a den, separate dining and living room with half bath on the main level. Use the rear as a yard or space for two cars. Close to all the great restaurants Petworth has to offer: Pom Pom, Timber Pizza, Cinder BBQ, Dos Mamis, and more. Yellow/Green Line, Safeway and Yes! Organic market all within walking distance. Close to the Upshur Rec Center with playgrounds, tennis courts, dog park and public pool.