6207 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel yoga fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking yoga

Charming, detached bungalow for rent in Brightwood. Delightful home features hardwoods, arched doorways, fireplace and renovated baths. Kitchen boasts Shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite. Finished lower level with full kitchen, bath, living space, bedroom and W/D. The finished attic serves as a perfect guest room, office or yoga studio. Near Walter Reed development, Takoma Park and Georgia Ave, including Walmart and Safeway. Just 2 blocks away, you can hike the trails, picnic or play golf in Rock Creek Park. Fenced yard includes driveway with ample parking. 1 mile to metro.