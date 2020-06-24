All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 30 2019 at 7:24 AM

6207 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW

6207 Piney Branch Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6207 Piney Branch Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
yoga
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
Charming, detached bungalow for rent in Brightwood. Delightful home features hardwoods, arched doorways, fireplace and renovated baths. Kitchen boasts Shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite. Finished lower level with full kitchen, bath, living space, bedroom and W/D. The finished attic serves as a perfect guest room, office or yoga studio. Near Walter Reed development, Takoma Park and Georgia Ave, including Walmart and Safeway. Just 2 blocks away, you can hike the trails, picnic or play golf in Rock Creek Park. Fenced yard includes driveway with ample parking. 1 mile to metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6207 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW have any available units?
6207 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6207 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW have?
Some of 6207 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6207 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
6207 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6207 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 6207 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 6207 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW offer parking?
Yes, 6207 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW offers parking.
Does 6207 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6207 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6207 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 6207 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 6207 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 6207 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6207 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6207 PINEY BRANCH ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
