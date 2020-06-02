All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 619 7TH ST SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
619 7TH ST SW
Last updated May 18 2020 at 9:55 AM

619 7TH ST SW

619 7th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Southwest - Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

619 7th Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Mint Rental in Sought after SW just a 2 blocks from the WHARF South exposure fills the rooms with light. Two car garage for DC is a Bonus . 4 Levels with high ceilings -- Esp Spacious and voluminous 4th floor. (playroom, Family room, etc) Plus on Entry Street level Large 13 x 11 Den/Office with glass french doors. Making working at home will be enjoyable ! Living Rm Gas fireplace surrounded by Built-ins - Cathedral Ceiling Master with spa sized bath :-) Landlord requirements ~ Credit : 740 minimum , minimum Qualify Not Combined Income : $195,000 , ~ No CO-Signers. ~ No Pets, ~ No smoking. Minimum 2 -year lease. Long term 4-5 yr preferred too. This CAPITOL SQUARE COMMUNITY location puts you in the NEAT Vibe. Oh my -- Adjacent THE WHARF's Activities -- fine dining, relaxing dining, Water Taxi to Old Town and More and More -- So you'll have a fabulous Walk Score. Close to L'ENFANT METRO ( 1/3 mile away! That's a 7 minute stroll has 5 lines: BLUE, GREEN,, ORANGE, SILVER, YELLOW ) - Ft McNair and L'Enfant Plaza and Mall and Museums close by , Heyn Love Sportsl National Baseball and DC United Soccer nearby. Unquestionably the NEW SOUTHWEST IS = a Vibrant place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 7TH ST SW have any available units?
619 7TH ST SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 619 7TH ST SW currently offering any rent specials?
619 7TH ST SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 7TH ST SW pet-friendly?
No, 619 7TH ST SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 619 7TH ST SW offer parking?
Yes, 619 7TH ST SW offers parking.
Does 619 7TH ST SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 7TH ST SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 7TH ST SW have a pool?
No, 619 7TH ST SW does not have a pool.
Does 619 7TH ST SW have accessible units?
No, 619 7TH ST SW does not have accessible units.
Does 619 7TH ST SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 619 7TH ST SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 619 7TH ST SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 619 7TH ST SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park Crest
2070 Belmont Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Richman Towers
3055 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Jefferson Marketplace
1550 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University