619 7TH ST SW

Amenities

garage hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Mint Rental in Sought after SW just a 2 blocks from the WHARF South exposure fills the rooms with light. Two car garage for DC is a Bonus . 4 Levels with high ceilings -- Esp Spacious and voluminous 4th floor. (playroom, Family room, etc) Plus on Entry Street level Large 13 x 11 Den/Office with glass french doors. Making working at home will be enjoyable ! Living Rm Gas fireplace surrounded by Built-ins - Cathedral Ceiling Master with spa sized bath :-) Landlord requirements ~ Credit : 740 minimum , minimum Qualify Not Combined Income : $195,000 , ~ No CO-Signers. ~ No Pets, ~ No smoking. Minimum 2 -year lease. Long term 4-5 yr preferred too. This CAPITOL SQUARE COMMUNITY location puts you in the NEAT Vibe. Oh my -- Adjacent THE WHARF's Activities -- fine dining, relaxing dining, Water Taxi to Old Town and More and More -- So you'll have a fabulous Walk Score. Close to L'ENFANT METRO ( 1/3 mile away! That's a 7 minute stroll has 5 lines: BLUE, GREEN,, ORANGE, SILVER, YELLOW ) - Ft McNair and L'Enfant Plaza and Mall and Museums close by , Heyn Love Sportsl National Baseball and DC United Soccer nearby. Unquestionably the NEW SOUTHWEST IS = a Vibrant place to live.