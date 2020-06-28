All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 14 2020

617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE

617 Parkside Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

617 Parkside Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Rarely available brand new townhome for rent! Brick front with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 3.5 luxury baths. 1 car garage with a hardwood on main level. 4th level with rooftop deck with views of the Monument and extra bedroom or rec room. Main level with luxury kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances.This is lily ponds area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE have any available units?
617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE have?
Some of 617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE offer parking?
Yes, 617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE offers parking.
Does 617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE has units with dishwashers.
