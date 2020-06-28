617 Parkside Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20019 River Terrace - Lily Ponds - Mayfair
Rarely available brand new townhome for rent! Brick front with 3 to 4 bedrooms and 3.5 luxury baths. 1 car garage with a hardwood on main level. 4th level with rooftop deck with views of the Monument and extra bedroom or rec room. Main level with luxury kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances.This is lily ponds area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE have any available units?
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
What amenities does 617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE have?
Is 617 PARKSIDE PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
