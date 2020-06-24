617 FRANKLIN STREET NE

Amenities
Large 3 bed 1.5 bath house - beautiful space. COMPLETELY RENOVATED a few months ago. Huge master bedroom. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets and wood flooring. Long rear yard & 2 car parking pad in the back. Basement not included. Pet friendly ($500 deposit, of which $250 is refundable if premises are left clean and undamaged by pet plus $50 monthly pet rent). Max 1 pet allowed. Walk to Brookland & Rhode Island metros. Bus stops to Union Station and other stations. Close to Giant grocery store and Union Market. Available furnished or partially furnished.