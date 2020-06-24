All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 617 FRANKLIN STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
617 FRANKLIN STREET NE
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

617 FRANKLIN STREET NE

617 Franklin Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

617 Franklin Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3 bed 1.5 bath house - beautiful space. COMPLETELY RENOVATED a few months ago. Huge master bedroom. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets and wood flooring. Long rear yard & 2 car parking pad in the back. Basement not included. Pet friendly ($500 deposit, of which $250 is refundable if premises are left clean and undamaged by pet plus $50 monthly pet rent). Max 1 pet allowed. Walk to Brookland & Rhode Island metros. Bus stops to Union Station and other stations. Close to Giant grocery store and Union Market. Available furnished or partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
rent: 50
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 FRANKLIN STREET NE have any available units?
617 FRANKLIN STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 FRANKLIN STREET NE have?
Some of 617 FRANKLIN STREET NE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 FRANKLIN STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
617 FRANKLIN STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 FRANKLIN STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 FRANKLIN STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 617 FRANKLIN STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 617 FRANKLIN STREET NE offers parking.
Does 617 FRANKLIN STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 FRANKLIN STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 FRANKLIN STREET NE have a pool?
No, 617 FRANKLIN STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 617 FRANKLIN STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 617 FRANKLIN STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 617 FRANKLIN STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 617 FRANKLIN STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Ordway Apartments
2745 Ordway Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University