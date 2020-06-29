613 Hamlin St NE Unit 12

Amenities

PRICE DROP!!



Spacious TOP floor one bedroom one bath located in a small garden style building in the Brookland/Edgewood Neighborhood of DC! The apartment is conveniently located within walking distance of the Brookland/Catholic University metro stop (red line) and offers FREE off street parking! The location is awesome with Monroe St. Market, A Saturday farmers market, Restaurants, CVS, Yes! Organic and Giant grocery store.

There are many transportation options to choose from: Bike Share station in the front to ride the Metropolitan Branch Trail. G8 bus route runs on 7th Street.



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 1 BR

- 1 Bath

- Top floor unit

- Shared laundry in basement

- Brand new carpet throughout

- Freshly painted

- Gas cooking

- White appliances

- Granite counters

- Good cabinet space in kitchen

- Hall closet and linen closet. providing additional storage

- Built in trash organizer

- Intercom for downstairs

- Spacious bedroom

- Plenty of natural light throughout unit

- Window AC which landlord will provide

- NO PETS

- NO SMOKING

- WATER INCLUDED

- OFF STREET PARKING FOR ONE CAR ( No parking needed rent is $1500)



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



