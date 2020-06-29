All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

613 Hamlin St NE Unit 12

613 Hamlin St NE · No Longer Available
Location

613 Hamlin St NE, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
air conditioning
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
PRICE DROP!!

Spacious TOP floor one bedroom one bath located in a small garden style building in the Brookland/Edgewood Neighborhood of DC! The apartment is conveniently located within walking distance of the Brookland/Catholic University metro stop (red line) and offers FREE off street parking! The location is awesome with Monroe St. Market, A Saturday farmers market, Restaurants, CVS, Yes! Organic and Giant grocery store.
There are many transportation options to choose from: Bike Share station in the front to ride the Metropolitan Branch Trail. G8 bus route runs on 7th Street.

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 1 BR
- 1 Bath
- Top floor unit
- Shared laundry in basement
- Brand new carpet throughout
- Freshly painted
- Gas cooking
- White appliances
- Granite counters
- Good cabinet space in kitchen
- Hall closet and linen closet. providing additional storage
- Built in trash organizer
- Intercom for downstairs
- Spacious bedroom
- Plenty of natural light throughout unit
- Window AC which landlord will provide
- NO PETS
- NO SMOKING
- WATER INCLUDED
- OFF STREET PARKING FOR ONE CAR ( No parking needed rent is $1500)

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5641087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Hamlin St NE Unit 12 have any available units?
613 Hamlin St NE Unit 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 613 Hamlin St NE Unit 12 have?
Some of 613 Hamlin St NE Unit 12's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Hamlin St NE Unit 12 currently offering any rent specials?
613 Hamlin St NE Unit 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Hamlin St NE Unit 12 pet-friendly?
No, 613 Hamlin St NE Unit 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 613 Hamlin St NE Unit 12 offer parking?
Yes, 613 Hamlin St NE Unit 12 offers parking.
Does 613 Hamlin St NE Unit 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 Hamlin St NE Unit 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Hamlin St NE Unit 12 have a pool?
No, 613 Hamlin St NE Unit 12 does not have a pool.
Does 613 Hamlin St NE Unit 12 have accessible units?
No, 613 Hamlin St NE Unit 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Hamlin St NE Unit 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 Hamlin St NE Unit 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
