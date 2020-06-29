613 Hamlin St NE Unit 12

Amenities
PRICE DROP!!
Spacious TOP floor one bedroom one bath located in a small garden style building in the Brookland/Edgewood Neighborhood of DC! The apartment is conveniently located within walking distance of the Brookland/Catholic University metro stop (red line) and offers FREE off street parking! The location is awesome with Monroe St. Market, A Saturday farmers market, Restaurants, CVS, Yes! Organic and Giant grocery store.
There are many transportation options to choose from: Bike Share station in the front to ride the Metropolitan Branch Trail. G8 bus route runs on 7th Street.
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 1 BR
- 1 Bath
- Top floor unit
- Shared laundry in basement
- Brand new carpet throughout
- Freshly painted
- Gas cooking
- White appliances
- Granite counters
- Good cabinet space in kitchen
- Hall closet and linen closet. providing additional storage
- Built in trash organizer
- Intercom for downstairs
- Spacious bedroom
- Plenty of natural light throughout unit
- Window AC which landlord will provide
- NO PETS
- NO SMOKING
- WATER INCLUDED
- OFF STREET PARKING FOR ONE CAR ( No parking needed rent is $1500)
AVAILABLE NOW!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5641087)