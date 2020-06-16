All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:17 PM

610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE

610 Maryland Avenue Northeast · (703) 535-3610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

610 Maryland Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 5600 sqft

Amenities

Formally, the Canadian Ambassador's Residence - Enjoy the "Washington Lifestyle" in embassy-style grandeur with remarkable views of the US Capitol. Situated only steps away from the Supreme Court, Senate, Union Station, Metro, and Stanton Park.~ Constructed~in 2007, this home is one of three magnificent residences boasting~6,000 sq feet of living space; with an elevator that~services all four~finished levels.~ Inside are 5~bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths, chef's kitchen, elegant~formal rooms with 12-foot ceilings, custom millwork, pocket doors, an English~basement, and gated garage parking for up to 4 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have any available units?
610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have?
Some of 610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE does offer parking.
Does 610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
