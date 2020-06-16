610 MARYLAND AVENUE NE

Amenities

Formally, the Canadian Ambassador's Residence - Enjoy the "Washington Lifestyle" in embassy-style grandeur with remarkable views of the US Capitol. Situated only steps away from the Supreme Court, Senate, Union Station, Metro, and Stanton Park.~ Constructed~in 2007, this home is one of three magnificent residences boasting~6,000 sq feet of living space; with an elevator that~services all four~finished levels.~ Inside are 5~bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths, chef's kitchen, elegant~formal rooms with 12-foot ceilings, custom millwork, pocket doors, an English~basement, and gated garage parking for up to 4 cars.