Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

600 Q STREET NW

600 Q Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

600 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom/2.5 bath upper unit in Shaw. Tons of natural light flows through the main floor featuring a large living room with wet-bar, separate dining room and open kitchen featuring gas cooking and granite countertops. The main level is completed with a half bath. The second level contains two large bedrooms with one full bathroom. The upper level is where you will find the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom featuring double sinks separate tub and shower. The fourth bedroom is also on upper level. In-unit washer and dryer. Conveniently located just a few blocks from two metro stops, grocery stores and close to top area restaurants, shopping, and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Q STREET NW have any available units?
600 Q STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Q STREET NW have?
Some of 600 Q STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Q STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
600 Q STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Q STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 600 Q STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 600 Q STREET NW offer parking?
No, 600 Q STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 600 Q STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 Q STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Q STREET NW have a pool?
No, 600 Q STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 600 Q STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 600 Q STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Q STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Q STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
