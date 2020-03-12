600 Q STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom/2.5 bath upper unit in Shaw. Tons of natural light flows through the main floor featuring a large living room with wet-bar, separate dining room and open kitchen featuring gas cooking and granite countertops. The main level is completed with a half bath. The second level contains two large bedrooms with one full bathroom. The upper level is where you will find the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom featuring double sinks separate tub and shower. The fourth bedroom is also on upper level. In-unit washer and dryer. Conveniently located just a few blocks from two metro stops, grocery stores and close to top area restaurants, shopping, and downtown.