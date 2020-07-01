All apartments in Washington
5506 14th St Nw

5506 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5506 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
dogs allowed
5506 14th St NW #2
2br 2ba
1170 sqft
$2600
Utilities (Gas & Electric)

Welcome home to this newly renovated 2 bed 2 bath house in Petworth blocks from Rock Creek Park as well as many shops, restaurants and other everyday conveniences you could ask for. This home is bathed with tons of natural light, numerous closets, and spacious layouts to say the least.

Upon entry of your private 270sqft deck, you are greeted by a gourmet kitchen with much counter space to prep and serve equipped for any occasion food to loved ones. Awaits you are two massive bedrooms and 2 bathrooms ready for your personal touch. This property is pre-wired for cable, and a motion detection surveillance system.

Thank you for your interest. To inquire schedule a showing, or pre-apply please call, text or email Brandon at 954-600-8169 or brandon@dadueksdeveloplments.com

VIRTUAL TOUR LINK:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JyWe8Eq2E8N

VIDEO WALK-THROUGH LINK:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HiWjJdrj0g0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5506 14th St Nw have any available units?
5506 14th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5506 14th St Nw have?
Some of 5506 14th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5506 14th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
5506 14th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5506 14th St Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 5506 14th St Nw is pet friendly.
Does 5506 14th St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 5506 14th St Nw offers parking.
Does 5506 14th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5506 14th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5506 14th St Nw have a pool?
No, 5506 14th St Nw does not have a pool.
Does 5506 14th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 5506 14th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 5506 14th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5506 14th St Nw has units with dishwashers.

