Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly carport parking dogs allowed

5506 14th St NW #2

2br 2ba

1170 sqft

$2600

Utilities (Gas & Electric)



Welcome home to this newly renovated 2 bed 2 bath house in Petworth blocks from Rock Creek Park as well as many shops, restaurants and other everyday conveniences you could ask for. This home is bathed with tons of natural light, numerous closets, and spacious layouts to say the least.



Upon entry of your private 270sqft deck, you are greeted by a gourmet kitchen with much counter space to prep and serve equipped for any occasion food to loved ones. Awaits you are two massive bedrooms and 2 bathrooms ready for your personal touch. This property is pre-wired for cable, and a motion detection surveillance system.



Thank you for your interest. To inquire schedule a showing, or pre-apply please call, text or email Brandon at 954-600-8169 or brandon@dadueksdeveloplments.com



VIRTUAL TOUR LINK:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JyWe8Eq2E8N



VIDEO WALK-THROUGH LINK:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HiWjJdrj0g0