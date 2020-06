Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedrooms and 2 full bath! Located in Petworth, this home is ideal situated for city living. You are a 15 minute walk to the Petworth metro station. Hardwoods throughout the living room flows nicely into the large, open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, no central air, large FINISHED basement, one car garage.



(RLNE4842412)