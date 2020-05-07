531 9th St. NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A Charming Two Bedroom One Bath Row House Two Blocks Away From H St. Corridor. - Enter the house directly into the living room (16x11) with hardwood floor, and adjacent dining room (10x8) overlooked by a classic wood burning fireplace. Beautiful painted wood shutters are found on windows throughout the home. Stairs lead down to a fully equipped tiled kitchen which includes an electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and a time and space saving washer/dryer combo. One bedroom (15x8) is located on the lower level and includes another fireplace and built-in Murphy bed for optional use; this bedroom has its own front entrance that leads out onto 9th St. Access to the rear deck patio from kitchen. Upper floor includes bedroom (11x11) with hardwood floors. The full bath on the landing includes a jacuzzi tub. Second floor hall has ladder access to a large panoramic rooftop deck overlooking the neighborhood(18x11).



Tenant pays all utilities. Pets are negotiable. Please call WMS at 240-383-3158 to inquire about this house.



(RLNE2713548)