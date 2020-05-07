All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

531 9th St. NE

531 9th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

531 9th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A Charming Two Bedroom One Bath Row House Two Blocks Away From H St. Corridor. - Enter the house directly into the living room (16x11) with hardwood floor, and adjacent dining room (10x8) overlooked by a classic wood burning fireplace. Beautiful painted wood shutters are found on windows throughout the home. Stairs lead down to a fully equipped tiled kitchen which includes an electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and a time and space saving washer/dryer combo. One bedroom (15x8) is located on the lower level and includes another fireplace and built-in Murphy bed for optional use; this bedroom has its own front entrance that leads out onto 9th St. Access to the rear deck patio from kitchen. Upper floor includes bedroom (11x11) with hardwood floors. The full bath on the landing includes a jacuzzi tub. Second floor hall has ladder access to a large panoramic rooftop deck overlooking the neighborhood(18x11).

Tenant pays all utilities. Pets are negotiable. Please call WMS at 240-383-3158 to inquire about this house.

(RLNE2713548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 531 9th St. NE have any available units?
531 9th St. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 531 9th St. NE have?
Some of 531 9th St. NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 531 9th St. NE currently offering any rent specials?
531 9th St. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 531 9th St. NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 531 9th St. NE is pet friendly.
Does 531 9th St. NE offer parking?
No, 531 9th St. NE does not offer parking.
Does 531 9th St. NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 531 9th St. NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 531 9th St. NE have a pool?
No, 531 9th St. NE does not have a pool.
Does 531 9th St. NE have accessible units?
No, 531 9th St. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 531 9th St. NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 531 9th St. NE has units with dishwashers.
