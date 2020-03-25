Amenities
Stunning 4-Level Thownhome with Private Rooftop deck With Parking Included, Pets Welcomed, Washer/Dryer In Unit - Address: 526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6 Washington, DC 20010
Market Rent: $3,995 for a 16 Month Lease OR $4,100 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash
Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Phone, & Internet
Parking: One Off-Street Parking Included
Pets: No Pets Allowed
Available: Now!
Newly renovated, phenomenal 4-level townhome with rooftop deck featuring a wet bar and amazing views. Master suite floor with walk-in closets, spa shower, and large windows, entire home features hardwood throughout, top of the line appliances, quartz counters, tankless water heater, modern finishes, kitchen-aid appliances, four-zone heating/cooling. Moments to Petworth & Columbia Heights Metros. 1 assigned parking space included.
Nearby schools include Bruce-Monroe Elementary School, Young America Works Pcs and, Sankofa Fie. The closest grocery stores are, Safeway, Gray Brothers Market, 77 Market, and Gojo International, and nearby eateries and watering holes include Midlands beer garden, Heat Da Spot Cafe, Colony Club, Sundevich, Harrar Coffee & Roastery, Ana's Restaurant, Joselyn Restaurant Bar & Lounge and Mothership. The home is near Bruce-Monroe Park, Park View Playground, and Hobart Twins Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat. 526 Lamont NW is very bikeable, bike sharing is available from Capital Bikeshare.
Application Fee: $65 per person
Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)
