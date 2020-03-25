All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6

526 Lamont St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

526 Lamont St NW, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
hot tub
internet access
Stunning 4-Level Thownhome with Private Rooftop deck With Parking Included, Pets Welcomed, Washer/Dryer In Unit - Address: 526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6 Washington, DC 20010
Market Rent: $3,995 for a 16 Month Lease OR $4,100 for a 12 Month Lease
Utilities Included: Water, Sewer, & Trash
Tenant Responsible for: Electricity, Gas, Cable, Phone, & Internet
Parking: One Off-Street Parking Included
Pets: No Pets Allowed
Available: Now!

Newly renovated, phenomenal 4-level townhome with rooftop deck featuring a wet bar and amazing views. Master suite floor with walk-in closets, spa shower, and large windows, entire home features hardwood throughout, top of the line appliances, quartz counters, tankless water heater, modern finishes, kitchen-aid appliances, four-zone heating/cooling. Moments to Petworth & Columbia Heights Metros. 1 assigned parking space included.

Nearby schools include Bruce-Monroe Elementary School, Young America Works Pcs and, Sankofa Fie. The closest grocery stores are, Safeway, Gray Brothers Market, 77 Market, and Gojo International, and nearby eateries and watering holes include Midlands beer garden, Heat Da Spot Cafe, Colony Club, Sundevich, Harrar Coffee & Roastery, Ana's Restaurant, Joselyn Restaurant Bar & Lounge and Mothership. The home is near Bruce-Monroe Park, Park View Playground, and Hobart Twins Park. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat. 526 Lamont NW is very bikeable, bike sharing is available from Capital Bikeshare.

Application Fee: $65 per person
Deposit: Equal to One Month's Rent
Resident Benefit Package: $35/Month (Please speak with one of our leasing agents for more information)

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Leasing Agents:
James E. Rice: 410.474.3055
Barbara Beasley: 703.209.6557

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3991207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6 have any available units?
526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6 have?
Some of 526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 Lamont Street NW Unit 6 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Hampton Courts
2013 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
14W Apartments
1315 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Maple View Flats
2228 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20020
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University