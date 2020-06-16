All apartments in Washington
525 WATER STREET SW
Last updated March 27 2020 at 10:21 AM

525 WATER STREET SW

525 Water Street SW · (571) 386-1075
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

525 Water Street SW, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Presenting 525 Water Street #306. This is your opportunity to live on the water and close to all the action! No car needed at this super convenient location. Blocks to all of your necessities including Waterfront Metro, Safeway Grocery, and CVS. Plus all of the fun including Wharf Marina, Arena Stage, Nationals Park, Audi Stadium, The Anthem, Pearl Street Warehouse and too many restaurants to name! One bedroom with a deluxe closet and one updated bathroom with vanity for extra storage. Rent includes all utilities except electric which is approximately $30/month. The secure building features a fitness center/gym, courtyard with grills, a community lounge and kitchen for parties, and many social events for a chance to mingle with your friendly neighbors. If you do have a car, there is garage parking for rent, first come first serve. Apply now and receive the last week in December for free!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 WATER STREET SW have any available units?
525 WATER STREET SW has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 WATER STREET SW have?
Some of 525 WATER STREET SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 WATER STREET SW currently offering any rent specials?
525 WATER STREET SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 WATER STREET SW pet-friendly?
No, 525 WATER STREET SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 525 WATER STREET SW offer parking?
Yes, 525 WATER STREET SW does offer parking.
Does 525 WATER STREET SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 WATER STREET SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 WATER STREET SW have a pool?
No, 525 WATER STREET SW does not have a pool.
Does 525 WATER STREET SW have accessible units?
No, 525 WATER STREET SW does not have accessible units.
Does 525 WATER STREET SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 WATER STREET SW has units with dishwashers.
