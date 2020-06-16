525 WATER STREET SW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated gym elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage

Presenting 525 Water Street #306. This is your opportunity to live on the water and close to all the action! No car needed at this super convenient location. Blocks to all of your necessities including Waterfront Metro, Safeway Grocery, and CVS. Plus all of the fun including Wharf Marina, Arena Stage, Nationals Park, Audi Stadium, The Anthem, Pearl Street Warehouse and too many restaurants to name! One bedroom with a deluxe closet and one updated bathroom with vanity for extra storage. Rent includes all utilities except electric which is approximately $30/month. The secure building features a fitness center/gym, courtyard with grills, a community lounge and kitchen for parties, and many social events for a chance to mingle with your friendly neighbors. If you do have a car, there is garage parking for rent, first come first serve. Apply now and receive the last week in December for free!