Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 bbq/grill

Great location,remodeled 4 bedrooms,2 bathrooms,2 levels row-house,with brand new stainless steel appliances, washer& dryer and AC, close to metro,public transportation,easy access to highway and close to banks and shopping and restaurants.Large back yard for your summer barbecues!Lovely park across the the street! Open House,Sunday 8th of March 2020,1 pm-2 pm Section 8 welcome.